US open Futures push higher as PCE inflation misses

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 25, 2021 8:51 AM
2 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.4% at 34340

S&P futures +0.15% at 4273

Nasdaq futures +0.16% at 14387

In Europe

FTSE +0.3% at 7134

Dax -0.04% at 15580

Euro Stoxx -0.1% at 4115

Learn more about trading indices

Fresh record highs?

Wall Street is pointing to a stronger open, with fresh all time highs in sight following Biden’s $600 infrastructure deal and weaker than forecast PCE data.

PCE – the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation rose in May to 3.9% YoY, up from 3.6% in April. However, this was less than the 4% forecast. On a monthly basis, PCE rose 0.5%, down from the 0.7% forecast and below the 0.6% expected.

The weaker than forecast data is being cheered by investors as it supports the Fed’s belief that the spike in inflation is transitory. The data isn’t as bad as some were fearing in light of the Fed’s hawkish shift. Fed Powel’s prediction that the Fed is in no rush to tighten policy is gaining conviction.

The softer data comes following a string oof marginally weaker numbers this week from the US  economy.

Biden’s infrastructure deal

Biden’s $600 billion bipartisan infrastructure deal which paves the way for further investment into bridges, roads and broadband helped lift stocks to a record high on Thursday with the upbeat mood carrying through until today.

The deal is slightly smaller than initial expectations which could have helped tame concerns over the economy running too hot.

Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow Jones is attempting to break back above the ascending trendline that it breached last week. The price is encountering strong resistance at 34250/300 the 50 day ma and the  ascending trendline support turned resistance. A move back over this level could see a fresh attach on the all time high at 35000. A receding bearish bias on the MACD supports further upside. A move below 33700 could negate the near term bullish bias. A move below 33000 could see the sellers gains traction.

Chart shows US Open futures push higher as pce inflation misses. Published in June 2021 by FOREX.com

FX – USD slips, EUR rises on strong German data

The US Dollar is edging and looks to end the week with mild losses snapping 4 straight weeks of gains.

EUR/USD is pushing higher following upbeat German GFK data which came in at -3 for July, up from -7 in June. Consumer confidence is set to rise as covid cases fall and the economy reopens. The data comes following strong German business sentiment data in the previous session and upbeat PMI data earlier in the week.

GBP/USD -0.17% at 1.3900

EUR/USD    +0.11% at 1.1940


Oil steadies as OPEC+ meeting comes into focus

Oil prices are edging marginally lower after both benchmarks settled at a fresh two year high in the previous session. Even so, oil is set to gain over 2% this week in its fifth consecutive week of gains. Demand has clearly been outstripping supply as economies reopen, fuel demand surges and inventories are drained.

Attention will now be turning towards the OPEC+ meeting next week. There is a growing expectation that OPEC will look to gradually ramp up production across the second half of the year in order to meet soaring demand.

Baker Hughes rig count is due later.

US crude trades -0.25% at $73.11

Brent trades -0.14% at $74.75

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

15:00 US Michigan Consumer Confidence

18:00 Fed Rosengren speaks

18:00 Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Crude Oil DXY DJIA Forex Indices Nasdaq SPX 500

Latest market news

Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 09:50 PM
The Fed Wrestles with Rate Expectations as USD Bulls Continue Push
Yesterday 05:45 PM
Nasdaq rallies on lower bond yields in see-saw markets
Yesterday 05:32 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Short-covering boost for stocks in tumultuous week
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
Yesterday 02:36 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rise but are set for heavy weekly losses
Yesterday 01:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Oil rig in the sea
Oil prices flirt with $100 handle
By:
Paul Walton
September 20, 2023 11:12 AM
    Oil extraction
    Crude oil: risk-laden week and bullish sentiment pose a threat to fresh longs
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 19, 2023 12:02 AM
      Oil rig in the sea
      Crude oil looking good as fundamentals, technicalsalign
      By:
      David Scutt
      September 1, 2023 01:34 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 18, 2023 12:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.