USD/JPY Outlook: Will BoJ tweak YCC policy again?

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 1:19 PM
13 views
Downwards trend with red arrow
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The US/JPY has managed to climb back to the 140.00 handle, recovering nicely from the sub-138.00 levels it reached last week. However, the USD/JPY outlook now hinges on next week’s key central bank decisions from the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan. I wouldn’t be surprised if 140.00 now acts as a ceiling and we drift back towards 138.00 again ahead of those meetings.

Dollar rebounds after bruising week

It has been a good day for the dollar so far, rising sharply against the pound and yen, and adding to its recovery against the antipodean currencies. The dollar index was off a 15-month low, in other words, as the stay below 100.00 proved to be short-lived – at least for now. Clearly the dollar was oversold in the short-term outlook, so a bit of position squaring and speculative buying ahead of the FOMC was always likely.

The US dollar recovery comes on the back of a terrible week for the greenback. The narrative that the Federal Reserve is winning the fight against inflation got a boost as both CPI and PPI came in weaker than expected last week, causing the DXY to fall below 100.  

But it has since started to find come love again. On Friday afternoon, we saw the release of the UoM consumer sentiment and inflation expectations indices, which came out higher than expected. The 1-year Inflation Expectations printed 3.4% vs. 3.1% expected, which would suggest inflation could remain sticky, requiring the contractionary monetary policy to be in place longer. And then on Tuesday, the latest retail sales data revealed a mixed picture as the June figures came in weaker, but the data for May got revised higher, suggesting the US consumer remains relative strong. Indeed, retail sales control rose by 0.6% m/m, defying forecasts of a fall of 0.3%.

Today’s housing market data was poor, however. After a big surprise rise in May, US Housing Starts and Building Permits both declined more than expected in June, falling 8.0% and 3.7% m/m, respectively. The USD/JPY drifted a bit lower from its earlier highs, following the latest data.

 

FOMC and BOJ meetings key for USD/JPY next week

The narrative that the Federal Reserve is winning the fight against inflation got a boost last week as both CPI and PPI came in weaker than expected, causing the Dollar Index to fall below 100. Investors are now betting that next week’s meeting could mark the end of the tightening cycle. But will the Fed indicate otherwise?

Meanwhile, there’s been lots of speculation doing the rounds that the Bank of Japan could adjust its yield curve control policy further at next week’s meeting, after some comments from BoJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida. However, the BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda indicated otherwise, suggesting there might not be a change in YCC after all. In any case, the central bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy will still be with us for a long time.

Therefore, while the short-term USD/JPY outlook is uncertain, the long-term direction is still to the upside as the BoJ will not be in a rush to normalise policy.

USD/JPY outlook: technical analysis

The USD/JPY has managed to clink onto that key support around 138.00, leading to a bounce back to 140.00, which is now being tested as resistance. Previously, this 140.00 level had offer strong support around mid-June, leading to a 500-pip rally that ultimately ended around 145.00 later that month.

Now testing 140.00 from below, there is a risk that we could see fresh weakness come into play here, in light of the dollar’s big sell-off last week, and ahead of those key central bank meetings.

In the short-term, the USD/JPY could be heading back down to 138.00, where we have prior support and resistance converging with the bullish trend line and the 200-day average.

However, if 140.00 gives ways, then I wouldn’t rule out a move towards 142ish. 

usd/jpy outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: USD/JPY Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 analysis: Big Tech Q2 earnings preview
Today 02:55 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of Tesla, Netflix earnings
Today 12:59 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 19, 2023
Today 11:50 AM
EUR/USD outlook: Short-term weakness ahead of more gains?
Today 11:00 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 08:09 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Blue-chips rise as UK inflation eases – Top UK stocks
Today 07:06 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
Gold, USD/JPY outlook hinges on Fed, BoJ rate decisions
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 04:00 PM
    Research
    GBP/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 17, 2023 03:28 AM
      Japanese Flag
      Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY at support, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY Uptrends Continue
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      July 13, 2023 03:19 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        USD/JPY, DAX, FTSE and EUR/USD outlook - Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 11, 2023 01:05 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.