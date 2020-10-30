30 10 EU PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
October 30, 2020 4:35 AM
1 views
trading floor
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks ended mixed. The Stoxx Europe 600 eased 0.12%, while Germany's DAX 30 gained 0.32%, and France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were little changed.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
56% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged yesterday.
7% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 7% Wednesday (below the 20D moving average).
43% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 43% Wednesday (below the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 0.71pt to 37.55, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Travel & Leisure
3mths relative low: Insurance

Europe Best 3 sectors
energy, utilities, insurance

Europe worst 3 sectors
automobiles & parts, retail, personal & household goods


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield fell 1bp to -0.63% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 1bp to -17bps (above its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
FR 07:30: Q3 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Prel, exp.: -13.8%
GE 08:00: Sep Retail Sales YoY, exp.: 3.7%
GE 08:00: Sep Retail Sales MoM, exp.: 3.1%
GE 08:00: Q3 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Flash, exp.: -9.7%
GE 08:00: Q3 GDP Growth Rate YoY Flash, exp.: -11.3%
FR 08:45: Oct Harmonised Inflation Rate MoM Prel, exp.: -0.6%
FR 08:45: Oct Harmonised Inflation Rate YoY Prel, exp.: 0%
FR 08:45: Oct Inflation Rate YoY Prel, exp.: 0%
FR 08:45: Oct Inflation Rate MoM Prel, exp.: -0.5%
FR 08:45: Sep Household Consumption MoM, exp.: 2.3%
EC 10:00: ECB Mersch speech
EC 11:00: Q3 GDP Growth Rate YoY Flash, exp.: -14.7%
EC 11:00: Q3 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Flash, exp.: -11.8%
EC 11:00: Sep Unemployment Rate, exp.: 8.1%
EC 11:00: Oct Core Inflation Rate YoY Flash, exp.: 0.2%
EC 11:00: Oct Inflation Rate YoY Flash, exp.: -0.3%
EC 11:00: Oct Inflation Rate MoM Flash, exp.: 0.1%
EC 13:00: ECB Guindos speech
GE 15:30: Bundesbank Weidmann speech


MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD rebounded to 1.1692 and GBP/USD edged up to 1.2935. USD/JPY fell to 104.43. This morning, official data showed that Japan's jobless rate was unchanged at 3.0% in September (3.1% expected), while industrial production rose 4.0% on month (+3.0% expected).

Spot gold bounced to $1,877 an ounce.

#UK - IRELAND#
IAG, an airline group, reported that 3Q adjusted loss after tax totaled 1.21 billion euros, compared with an adjusted profit after tax of 1.01 billion euros in the prior-year quarter, and adjusted operating loss amounted to 1.30 billion euros, compared with an adjusted operating profit of 1.43 billion euros in the prior-year period.

Glencore, a commodity trading and mining company, posted 3Q production report: "Own sourced copper production of 934,700 tonnes was 81,100 tonnes (8%) lower than the comparable prior period, (...) Own source zinc production of 860,100 tonnes was 50,900 tonnes (6%) higher than the comparable prior period, (...) Own sourced nickel production of 81,800 tonnes was 7,600 tonnes (9%) lower than the comparable prior period."
From a technical point of view, the stock is under pressure after breaking the horizontal support area at 165p. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index is capped by a short term declining trend line. Below the key level at 165p, a continuation of the down move is likely towards 149p and the bottom of May at 130.3p. Alternatively, a break above 165p would call for a reversal up trend with 177.5p as first target.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

#GERMANY#
Continental, an automotive parts manufacturer, said CEO Elmar Degenhart has informed the board about his intention to resign from his position effective November 30, for reasons of immediately essential preventive health care.


#FRANCE#
Total, a giant oil producer, announced 3Q adjusted net income declined 72% on year to 848 million dollars and adjusted net operating income from business segments dropped 60% to 1.46 billion dollars.

Ubisoft, a video game company, posted 1H adjusted operating income jumped to 114 million euros from 7 million euros in the prior-year period. Revenue was up 8.5% on year to 757 million euros and net booking increased 14.2% to 755 million euros. The company has lowered its full-year net booking forecast to 2.20 - 2.35 billion euros from 2.35 - 2.65 billion euros previously and adjusted operating income guidance was narrowed to 420 - 520 million euros from 400 - 600 million euros.


#SPAIN#
BBVA, a major Spanish bank, reported that 3Q net income slid 6.9% on year to 1.14 billion euros, but up from 636 million euros in 2Q, as impairment charge reduced to 928 million from 1.57 billion euros. Net interest income dropped 10.2% on year to 4.11 billion euros.


#SWITZERLAND#
Swiss Re, an insurance group, posted a 9-month net loss of 691 million dollars, compared with a net income of 1.34 billion dollars in the prior-year period, citing a 3.00 billion dollars of COVID-19 claims and reserves. Meanwhile, net premiums earned and fee income grew 1.1% on year to 30.16 billion dollars.

#DENMARK#
Novo Nordisk, a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company, reported that 3Q net profit grew 1.0% on year to 10.30 billion Danish krone while operating profit slipped 0.1% to 12.81 billion Danish krone on net sales of 30.93 billion Danish krone, up 2.1%.

Related tags: Commodities Equities Indices

Latest market news

Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Yesterday 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Yesterday 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Yesterday 02:58 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Research
GBP/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) - 24th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
July 24, 2023 01:02 AM
    Energy
    Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 14, 2023 11:12 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY, WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 10, 2023 01:20 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 3, 2023 02:50 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.