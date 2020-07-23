Asia Morning July 24

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 23, 2020 10:21 PM
2 views
Wall Street sign with a building in background
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Thursday, U.S. stocks encountered a sell-off. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 353 points (-1.31%) to 26652, the S&P 500 dropped 40 points (-1.23%) to 3235, and the Nasdaq 100 slumped 290 points (-2.67%) to 10580.


Nasdaq 100 Index: Daily Chart


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Market sentiment was dampened by a spike in unemployment claims and worries of a new round of lockdowns amid rising coronavirus cases.

Technology Hardware & Equipment (-3.26%), Software & Services (-2.55%) and Retailing (-2.48%) sectors lost the most. Citrix Systems (CTXS -12.93%), Allegion Plc (ALLE -8.10%), Align Technology (ALGN -5.95%) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG -5.42%) were the top losers.

On the technical side, about 57.0% (53.4% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 89.3% (87.5% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

In after-marker hours, Intel (INTC -1.06%) posted second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.23 (beating expectations) while warning of further delays in development of its superfast seven-nanometer chip technology.

U.S. official data showed that Initial Jobless Claims rose to 1.416 million for the week ended July 18 (1.300 million expected), while Continuing Claims unexpectedly fell to 16.197 million for the week ended July 11 (17.100 million expected).

The Conference Board Leading Index increased 2.0% on month in June (+2.1% expected).

Due later today are reports on Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (a rise in July preliminary reading to 52.0 expected) and New Homes Sales (an increase in June annualized rate of 700,000 units expected).

European stocks were little changed. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index, Germany's DAX 30, France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were all broadly flat at close.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield remained under pressure drifting lower to 0.581%.

Spot gold price advanced a further $16.00 (+0.9%) to $1,887 an ounce extending its winning streak to a fifth session. On the other hand, spot silver retreated 1.8% to $22.59 an ounce halting a four-day rally.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures (August) lost 2.0% to settle at $41.07 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index fell 0.2% on day to 94.78, down for a fifth straight session.

EUR/USD rose 0.3% to 1.1600, posting a five-day rally. Official data showed that the eurozone's Consumer Confidence Index slipped to -15.0 in July (-12.0 expected) from -14.7 in June. On the other hand, Research firm Markit will release the eurozone's July Manufacturing PMI (50.1 expected) and Services PMI (51.0 expected) later in the day.

GBP/USD was little changed at 1.2736. Later today, the Markit U.K. Manufacturing PMI (52.0 expected) and Services PMI (51.5 expected) for July will be reported.

USD/JPY dropped 0.3% to 106.85.

AUD/USD lost 0.5% to 0.7103.
Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

Indices bounce back amidst signs that inflation is sticky
Yesterday 06:50 PM
The Week Ahead: RBA, ECB and Fed meetings in focus
Yesterday 05:42 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks slip on sticky inflation & AMZN warns on cloud growth
Yesterday 12:55 PM
Dollar Outlook: Greenback rebounds on BoJ ahead of key events – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:02 PM
Social trading: what is it and how does it work?
Yesterday 08:30 AM
EUR/USD forecast, USD/JPY forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:39 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Bank notes of different currencies
The history of money
By:
Ryan Thaxton
April 27, 2023 02:08 AM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Dollar outlook still bearish: Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 25, 2023 04:58 PM
      Research
      Commitment of traders report (COT):
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 24, 2023 01:20 AM
        Research
        Hot UK inflation dims FTSE outlook, weighs on risk assets
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 19, 2023 11:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.