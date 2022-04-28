Big miss as US Q1 GDP turns negative; EUR/USD

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
April 28, 2022 4:13 PM
7 views
USA flag
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

Although a backwards looking number, the advanced look at Q1 GDP definitely raised some eyebrows.  The headline print was -1.4% QoQ vs an expectation of +1.1% QoQ and a Q4 2021 reading of +6.9% QoQ!  In addition, the Advanced GDP deflator, which is the inflation component of GDP, rose by 8% QoQ vs 7.3% QoQ expected and 7.1% QoQ in Q4 2021.  Most of the miss in the headline print was due to the record US trade deficit and a decline in inventories, even though consumer spending was strong.  In addition, it should also be noted that the Advanced Core PCE for Q1 was 5.2% QoQ vs 5.4% QoQ expected and 5% QoQ in Q4 2021.  Although the Fed’s favorite measure of inflation was lower than expected, it was still higher than that of Q4 2021.

The initial move for the DXY upon the release was to pull back.   However, with the DXY trading to 20-year highs today, the pullback may be bought into.

20220428 dxy 15

Source: Tradingview, Stone X 

On a daily timeframe, the US Dollar Index has gone parabolic as month end approaches.  The next horizontal resistance levels aren’t until 105.41 and 109.77, which date to 2002.  First support isn’t until 101.04, followed by the April 21st lows and the top, upward sloping trendline of the recent channel near 99.82.  Below there, price can fall to the 50 Day Moving Average at 99.02.

20220428 dxy daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

As a result of the strong US Dollar, EUR/USD has reached its lowest level since January 2017.  The next support level isn’t until 1.0340, which is the lows of January 2017, and then the psychological round number support level at 1.0000.  First resistance is at the previous March 2020 support level of 1.0636, then then horizontal resistance and the bottom downward sloping trendline of the recent channel near 1.0761.

20220428 eurusd daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X 

The Q1 Advanced GDP print was weaker than expected.  However, as the number is backwards looking, it may not have that much affect on the US Dollar as it continues in parabolic fashion.  Watch tomorrows Core PCE to get a better sense of where the DXY and EUR/USD may be headed after month end.

Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas DXY EUR USD

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 Outlook: How will Big Tech stocks perform in Q2?
Today 08:45 AM
The Week Ahead: Debt ceiling to keep a lid on risk appetite
Today 08:25 AM
Trend trading: strategies, indicators and examples
Today 08:00 AM
GBP/USD, Oil outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 07:52 AM
Inflation data mixed for Indices, markets calm, Regional Bank drama continues
Yesterday 04:03 PM
Australian dollar analysis: AUD/USD drops sharply as US data slows
Yesterday 03:03 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Trend trading: strategies, indicators and examples
By:
Rebecca Cattlin
Today 08:00 AM
    Australian flag
    Australian dollar analysis: AUD/USD drops sharply as US data slows
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 03:03 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      GBP/USD forecast: What does BoE’s rate hike mean for pound?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 01:15 PM
        Japanese Flag
        Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY testing key support at 134.00
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        May 10, 2023 04:43 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.