Earnings Play Canopy Growth Corporation

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 6, 2020 11:20 AM
0 views
Close-up of market chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Monday, before market, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is anticipated to release third quarter revenue of approximately $119.1 million vs. $76.6 million last year. The company cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis, and on November 4th, ABC News reported that 5 states passed marijuana legalization measures.   

Looking at a daily chart, in logarithmic scale, Canopy's stock price has been in a short-term uptrend since the beginning of October. The RSI is bullish and currently just below overbought territory. The simple moving averages (SMA) have just turned bullish, as the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA. On the chart traders can see that after the election on November 3rd Canopy's stock price became very volatile and has gapped at each market open since. Price will likely continue to rise towards the 2020 high of $26.00. At around $26.00 the stock will probably sell off a bit as speculators take some profits, and price will likely pull back to the 20-day SMA around the bullish trendline. If price can manage to hold above the bullish trendline then it could be a chance for late comers to jump on for a retest of $26.00. If price breaks out to the upside of 26.00, then its next targets would be $29.60 and 34.30, levels last reached in 2019. On the flip side, if Canopy pulls back to the bullish trendline and breaks below it, then a rebound could occur at around 17.40. If price cant hold at 17.40 then it could dip to 15.50, which would be a bearish signal as price be below the 200-day SMA. If price cant find footing on 15.50, then it will likely decline further to 13.80.             



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Stocks earnings Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Crude oil outlook: WTI hits new 2023 high
Today 03:57 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Regains 143.00 Ahead of US CPI
Today 01:58 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 9, 2023
Today 12:10 PM
DAX, EUR/USD outlook: Stocks rise as Italy leads relief rally
Today 11:30 AM
Novo Nordisk Q2 earnings preview: Where next for NVO stock?
Today 07:42 AM
AUD/USD, China A50 higher on China’s deflation (but will CPI keep falling?)
Today 03:11 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Stocks articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 9, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 12:10 PM
    Research
    Novo Nordisk Q2 earnings preview: Where next for NVO stock?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 07:42 AM
      Research
      Alibaba Q1 earnings preview: Where next for BABA stock?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 03:56 PM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 8, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 12:07 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.