Europe Heads Higher Tech Under Pressure

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 11, 2020 2:38 AM
0 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Wall Street closed mixed with a significant divergence between old world stock and tech stock as investors continue to price in the Pfizer vaccine news and a return to “normal” life. The rotation from tech stocks into value stocks in response to a vaccine coming is driving market moves. The Dow closed 0.9% higher, whilst the tech heavy Nasdaq closed -1.3% in the red. 

Faster global economic recovery
European stocks are pointing to a firmer start still buoyed by the game changing vaccine news from earlier in the week. In light of Pfizer’s announcement that its vaccine was found to be 90% effective, expectations are now for the global economy to recover considerably more quickly. Goldman Sachs is predicting US growth will be back to pre-pandemic levels by Q2 of 2021. Expectations for UK growth is , in some cases equally optimistic, and the UK could also return to pre-pandemic growth levels potentially as soon as mid-2021.

UK NIESR GDP data 
The UK NIESR GDP reading for the three months to October is expected to show that momentum in the British economy kept building through Autumn, up 20.1% , compared to 15.2% in the 3 months to September. However, with lockdown 2.0 now in full swing November is expected to show a sharp fall. That doesn’t mean to say that October’s print is meaningless, a strong reading would reveal that the UK economy is falling this month from a stronger position.

Vaccine trade
Those stocks which suffered the most during the pandemic, such as travel, aviation and hotel stocks are seen as those benefitting the most in this weeks’ vaccine inspired rally. Other beaten down areas of the market such as energy and banks have also been in favour as investors search for areas of value .The euphoria of Monday has certainly calmed considerably, particularly given the very difficult few months that need to be navigated through first before any covid vaccination becomes widely available, hopefully by the spring.

Divergences in Europe
Equities in the UK, France and Spain are once again looking to outperform the Dax. This could be because these are the countries which have been hardest hit by the pandemic with higher mortalities and a bigger hit to the economy – therefore they stand to gain more from a vaccine. The other point to consider is that the Dax had already put in an impressive run up from its mid-March lows, outperforming other EU indices to trade almost at pre-pandemic levels even prior to the vaccine announcement.

In an otherwise quiet day on the economic calendar, investors will be looking towards a speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde for clues over the economic outlook for the region particularly following the vaccine news and the prospects of stimulus.

FTSE chart


Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
Today 01:46 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
Today 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
Today 12:42 PM
S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
Today 11:00 AM
Pairs trading: definition, strategy, and example
Today 10:30 AM
Can the S&P 500 move lower coax bears from the sideline?
Today 03:25 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
By:
Joshua Warner
August 11, 2023 07:04 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Glencore shares drop despite additional returns – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 8, 2023 07:09 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: UK house prices fall for 4th successive month – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 7, 2023 07:16 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 4, 2023 07:13 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.