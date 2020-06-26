Tesco sales rise

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 26, 2020 5:29 AM
1 views
Market trader analysing data
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Tesco, the groceries and general merchandise retailer, posted 1Q group revenue rose 8.0% on year at constant rates (+7.9% like-for-like) to 13.38 billion pounds. 

The company said: "Total sales in our UK & ROI business increased by 9.2%. Growth was most marked in online with sales up 48.5% for the quarter as a whole and the rate of growth increasing to nearly 100% by the end of May. 

Whilst any forecast is inherently uncertain, based on an assumption of a continued easing of lockdown restrictions in the UK, our current expectation is that Retail operating profit in the current year is likely to be at a similar level to 2019/20 on a continuing operations basis. 

We have increased our provision for potential bad debts at Tesco Bank and we now expect to report a loss for the Bank of between £(175)m and £(200)m for the 2020/21 financial year."

From a technical perspective, the stock price remains stuck in trading range between 221p and 235p. The 20-day simple moving average started to flatten out and the daily Relative Strength index (RSI, 14) is around its neutrality area at 50%. As long as 221p is support, a test of the upper end of the range at 235p can be expected. A break below 221p would deliver a bearish signal and would open a path to see 203.7p. Alternatively, a push above 235p would call for a new up leg towards 250p. 

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:48 AM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Netflix earnings impact NFLX stock?
Today 07:40 AM
EUR/USD: Grinding higher as traders fade Thursday’s US inflation shock
Today 04:06 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Looking toppy nearing range highs, await China data
Today 01:26 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Hammered as US supercore inflation comes in super-hot
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Dollar rallies on mixed inflation data, anticipating another rate rise
Yesterday 05:39 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Equities articles

Remote pointed at TV with a streaming service in background
Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Netflix earnings impact NFLX stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 07:40 AM
    japan_06
    USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Looking toppy nearing range highs, await China data
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 01:26 AM
      AUD/USD, ASX 200: Hammered as US supercore inflation comes in super-hot
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 10:26 PM
        stocks_03
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 12, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 12:48 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.