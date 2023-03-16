Two Trades to Watch: EUR/USD, Oil

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Yesterday 8:44 AM
34 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Market Analyst

EUR/USD rises ahead of ECB rate decision

  • SNB lends $54 billion to CS, averting a crisis
  • ECB to hike rates by 50 bps – then what?
  • EUR/USD in a holding pattern between the 50 & 100 sma

After falling 1.5% yesterday, EUR/USD is rising, reversing some of those losses. The power is being helped higher by an improved market mood after the Swiss National Bank offered a $54 billion lifeline to Credit Suisse. The move has helped com fears of a financial crisis in Europe.

Attention is now swinging to the ECB interest rate decision. The central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points to 3.5%. Although in light of the cracks appearing in the financial sector, the hike is not as certain as it was a week ago.

Also, investors will be keen to see the future path for rate hikes. The market had been pricing in a terminal rate of 4%, but this has since been reined back to 3.5% amid fears over the health of their banks. But with inflation in the region at 8.5% in February, stickier than expected pressure is still on the central bank to tackle inflation. Any sense that the ECB could pause hikes could drag on the euro.

The USD is falling as safe haven flows slow. Cooler than expected PPI and falling retail sales support a smaller move by the Fed.

US initial jobless claims are in focus after posting the largest rise in 5 months last week.

Where next for the EUR/USD?

EUR/US trades caught between the 50 and 100 sma. A breakout trade would see buyers looking for a rise above 1.0760 the 50 sma and weekly high, to bring 1.08 the February 14 high into focus. Beyond here 1.0930 the January high is the target.

On the flip side, sellers could look for a fall below 1.0560 the 100 sma and 1.0516 the weekly low, to bring 1.0480, the 2023 low into focus.

 

eurusd chart

Oil rises but remains below $70 per barrel

  • Oil rises from 15-month low as financial crisis fears ease
  • Inventories rose by more than expected
  • Oil steadies after break out

Oil prices are clawing back some of yesterday's losses which saw the Black Stars slide to a 15-month low

Oil dropped below $70 a barrel amid fears of a second financial crisis hurting the demand outlook. Today the market mood has improved, and investors are after Credit Suisse was thrown a financial lifeline by the Swiss National Bank.

market sentiment remains fragile, and any with oil remaining below $70 a barre.

Meanwhile, supporting the price, OPEC upwardly revised its demand forecast for 2023, as the IEA did earlier in the week.

However, oversupply remains a concern after the IEA reported that commercial oil stocks in developed OECD countries hit an 18-month high. Oil prices also remain weighed down by higher-than-expected inventories. The EIA posted a 1.6 million barrel rise in stockpiles last week, well above the 1.2 million forecast.

Where next for oil prices?

Oil broke out to the downside from a holding pattern, dropping to a low of $65.78, which is now the level that the sellers need to take out to extend the selloff towards 62.25 the December’21 low. The RSI supports further downside while it remains out of the oversold territory.

Meanwhile, buyers will look for a rise above 70.40 the December ‘22 low. A rise above here brings 72.90 the January low to bring oil back into the holding pattern.

 

 

oil chart

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Backtesting: How to test and refine your trading strategy
Yesterday 06:53 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
Yesterday 05:34 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 12:56 PM
Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
Yesterday 11:30 AM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:05 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Congress building
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 12:56 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:30 AM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 11:05 AM
        An office of traders with multiple trading screens
        Earnings This Week: GameStop, Tencent and Wetherspoons
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 09:29 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.