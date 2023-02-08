Two trades to watch: FTSE, Oil

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 8, 2023 7:57 AM
47 views
Market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

FTSE looks to re-test its all-time high

The FTSE, along with its European peers, is set to open the day higher, following on from an upbeat close on Wall Street, after Federal Reserve Chair Powell sounded less hawkish than the markets had feared given Friday’s strong nonfarm payroll report.

Powell reiterated that disinflation was in process and that 2023 would be a year of significant declines in inflation. He added that If data continued to come in stronger than expected, then interest rates would certainly need to rise.

His comments helped to boost sentiment, lifting stocks and pulling the USD lower. This upbeat sentiment is translating to a stronger open in Europe.

The FTSE has managed to climb to record highs, thanks in part to its heavily weighted resource stocks as commodities prices have been boosted by China reopening. A 2.8% fall in the pound last week, also helped to support the many multinationals in the UK index, offering a favorable exchange rate for foreign earnings.

On the corporate calendar, Barratt Developments and Severn Trent are due to report.

Where next for the FTSE?

The FTSE is attempting to push beyond the 7913 the all-time high reached at the start of the week. The RSI supports further upside while it remains out of overbought territory.

Buyers could look for a rise above 7913 to bring 8000 the round number into focus.

On the flip side, immediate support can be seen at 7880, the January high. A break below here could bring 7770 the rising trendline support dating back to October into focus. A fall below 7706, the 2023 low is needed to create a lower low.

 

ftse chart

Oil holds strong gains ahead of EIA inventory data

Crude oil prices jumped 4% in the previous session and are holding onto those gains today. risk assets were boosted by a less hawkish than feared Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Powell’s comments, or at least the FX and currency market’s perception of those comments, helped pull the USD lower, also supporting USD-denominated oil.

API inventory data was broadly shrugged off by the market. The API stockpile report showed that inventories unexpectedly rose by 2.1 million barrels in the week ending February 3. The API data also showed that gasoline and distillate stockpiles grew in the past week, suggesting that retail fuel consumption, which is a key driver of US demand, remains under pressure.

EIA data which is due later today is forecast to show an inventory build of 2.45 million barrels.

Where next for oil prices?

Having rebounded from 72.40 on Monday, oil prices have risen back above the multi-month falling trendline and have run into resistance at the 50 sma around 77.50. The RSI is neutral.

Buyers need to rise above 77.50 and 78.30 the 10 sma to bring 80.00 the psychological level back into play. A rise above here opens the door to resistance at 82.40-82.70. A rise above here creates a higher high.

On the flip side, should sellers successfully defend the 50 sma, the price could fall back towards 74.60 the falling trendline support and 72.40, for a lower low.

 

 

oil chart
Related tags: Trade Ideas Oil FTSE Powell

Latest market news

New Nasdaq bull market when rates peak?
Yesterday 06:13 PM
Earnings This Week: Oracle, Adobe and Ashtead
Yesterday 03:14 PM
Purchasing power parity: definition, formula and uses
Yesterday 12:44 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:59 AM
Equities trading: definition, examples and how to trade
Yesterday 11:00 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Tesla stock pops as automakers join charging network
Yesterday 10:04 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: Oracle, Adobe and Ashtead
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 03:14 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 11:59 AM
      Research
      S&P 500 analysis: Tesla stock pops as automakers join charging network
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 10:04 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: UK stocks muted in wake of US gains, mild China CPI
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 07:22 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.