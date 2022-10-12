US consumer inflation expectations continue to fall

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 12, 2022 9:14 AM
28 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

US consumer inflation expectations for +1 year ahead fell to a 12-month low of 5.4%, down from 5.7% previously. It is the third consecutive month they have decline since reaching a record high of 6.8% in June, which is clearly a step in the right direction and what the Fed would like to see. Unfortunately, the 3-year expectation rose to 2.9% which suggests that, whilst prices are expected to become lower, they are expected to remain above the Fed’s 2% target by 2025.

 

20221011consumerexpectationsFX

 

 

Consumers have a grim outlook for household income

Also within the report was a notable drop in household income 1-year from now, which fell from 7.9% to 6%. At -1.9 percentage points, it is the fastest monthly drop on record as households take a grim outlook for their wages. It’s also the third month over the past three that income expectations have dropped which totals a net -3 percentage points over this period.

Perhaps a silver lining is that lower income expectations are in essence disinflationary, as consumers are likely to hold back from purchases if less money in future is expected – especially if inflation expectations remain relatively high at 5.4%. It is also a theme we discussed almost one year ago from our deep dive into the Michigan consumer sentiment report, where we argued there surely is a tipping point where consumers will stop chasing higher prices and change spending habits in response to higher prices.

20221011incomeFX

 

Producer prices in focus today ahead of tomorrow’s CPI report

US producer prices are released later today, and a weak headline print could bring some excitement that it may feed into lower consumer prices which are released tomorrow. However, this is based upon the assumption that prices would be reduced further up the supply chain, and it is not easy to estimate what sort of lag there would be – or that lower prices would even be passed on at all.

 

 

At 20% y/y – how much juice does the dollar’s rally have left?

The dollar has had an epic rally this year, on the back of a hawkish Fed and safe-haven flows from war and fears of a recession. But sometimes it is best to step back to admire the view and gain some clarity. The US dollar index (DXY) has risen around 20% y/y, and I very much doubt it will simply rise another 20% over the next 12 months. Not only are we more likely to approach the famous ‘Fed pivot’ next year, where they conceded peak rates are close (and cuts are more likely to follow), but the annualised performance is now over +2 standard deviations. Statistical theory suggests such an extreme reading should happen around 2% of the time. And whilst we know that markets are not normally distributed, it still suggests we may be nearer the end of the dollar’s rally than the beginning, or even the middle. A top in the US dollar is certainly a theme I’ll be keeping a close eye on as we head into 2023.

20221012usdollar

 

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Trade Ideas Oil USD DXY Inflation

Latest market news

Are Equity Markets Too Relaxed?
April 21, 2023 08:11 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, pharmaceuticals, oil giants and UK banks
April 21, 2023 03:10 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks muted ahead of PMIs
April 21, 2023 01:16 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
April 21, 2023 12:10 PM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Where next for MSFT stock ahead of Q3 earnings?
April 21, 2023 08:58 AM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Alphabet stock in play ahead of Q1 earnings
April 21, 2023 08:09 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, pharmaceuticals, oil giants and UK banks
By:
Joshua Warner
April 21, 2023 03:10 PM
    Congress building
    Dow Jones forecast: Stocks muted ahead of PMIs
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 21, 2023 01:16 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      April 21, 2023 12:10 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Where next for MSFT stock ahead of Q3 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        April 21, 2023 08:58 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.