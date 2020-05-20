US Dollar Holds Strength Against Chinese Yuan

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 20, 2020 1:52 AM
4 views
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Tensions between the U.S. and China remain heightened. 

U.S. President Donald Trump has been reiterating his disappointment with China's response to the coronavirus crisis.

In a recent interview with Fox Business Network, Trump said he didn't want to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping at the moment.

"There are many things we could do. We could do things. We could cut off the whole relationship," Trump also said.

His latest comments: "I feel very differently now about that deal (trade deal with China) than I did three months ago, (...) It just seems to mean less to me, (...) We'll see what happens."

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar is holding up well against the Chinese yuan

On a Daily Chart, USD/CNH (CNH means Chinese Yuan in the offshore market) remains on the upside after breaking above a Triangle Pattern.

Market chart demonstrating US Dollar Holds Strength Against Chinese Yuan by FOREX.com

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


The pair keeps trading at elevated levels above the psychologically-significant level of 7.0000.

And technical indicators (20-day, 50-day moving averages, relative strength index) are still well directed as to maintain Short-Term Bullishness.

Trading at levels above the Key Support at 7.0670, the pair should expect Overhead Resistance at 7.1620 and 7.1950 on the upside. 
Related tags: Dollar Forex

Latest market news

The Week Ahead: Earnings, China data dump, Canadian CPI up next
Today 03:55 AM
AUD/USD is on track for best week this year: Asian Open – 14th July 2023
Yesterday 11:04 PM
Nasdaq makes 12-month high on more inflation news
Yesterday 06:06 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Where to next?
Yesterday 04:14 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY at support, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY Uptrends Continue
Yesterday 03:19 PM
Stagflation: meaning, causes and examples
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Dollar articles

Dollar outlook: DXY, USD/CHF and USD/JPY analysis ahead of CPI
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 12, 2023 11:30 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 7, 2023 11:16 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      US dollar forecast: No signs of reversal yet
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 18, 2023 01:30 PM
        Research
        Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 13, 2023 02:31 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.