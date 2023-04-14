Asian Indices:

Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 27.1 points (0.37%) and currently trades at 7,351.20

Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 74.27 points (1.16%) and currently trades at 28,156.67

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 13.8 points (0.07%) and currently trades at 20,358.28

China's A50 Index has risen by 26.47 points (0.2%) and currently trades at 13,111.92

UK and Europe:

UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 11 points (0.14%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,854.38

Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 11 points (0.26%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,374.24

Germany's DAX futures are currently up 46 points (0.29%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,775.46

US Futures:

DJI futures are currently down -49 points (-0.14%)

S&P 500 futures are currently down -1.5 points (-0.04%)

Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -11.5 points (-0.09%)

EUR/USD touched a fresh 12-month high as traders continued to sell the US dollar against all its major peers, although volatility remained on the low side overnight

Traders are finely attuned to any soft data from the US, as it further builds the case a Fed terminal rate at 5.25% or even 5%, along with greater odds of a rate cut

And that places today’s US retail sales, trade price data and consumer sentiment (with inflation expectations) firmly on the radar for traders today

And that places today’s US retail sales, trade price data and consumer sentiment (with inflation expectations) firmly on the radar for traders today New BOJ governor Ueda reiterated his dovish stance, citing expectations for inflation to cool below its 2% target by the latter half of the fiscal year (between October and March)

New Zealand’s business PMI contracted for the first month in three, showing further signs of a slowdown for the economy

Shares across Asia were higher after Singapore central bank unexpectedly paused their tightening cycle

The FTSE rose for a fifth consecutive day yesterday, although its small inside day remained hesitant to close above the February low, which keeps the 7855 as a pivotal level today

US retail sales and consumer sentiment in focus

With traders quick to pounce on soft economic data from the US, their attention now turns to consumer sentiment, retail sales and import prices at 13:30 BST. The Michigan consumer survey also includes inflation expectations, which recently saw the +1-year CPI fall to a 23-month low and the 5-year pull back to 6-month low – USD bears would love to see these indicators soften further. In fact, the ideal scenario for dollar bears is likely to be lower inflation expectations, negative retail sales and a further deterioration of consumer sentiment as the last two also tie into the ‘mild recession’ theme, which in turn beckons money markets to price in rate cuts with greater certainty this year.

EUR/USD 1-hour chart:

The euro did not hesitate to break through its YTD high yesterday, seemingly happy to bulldoze past my call for an initial pullback. The combination of stronger European data and repricing of Fed expectations made light work of the technical levels and the 1-hour trend remains strong, having risen to a fresh 12-month high overnight.

Price action is bouncing off the 20-bar EMA and could easily tag the 1.11 handle or higher should US data come in weaker. The 20-day ADR (average daily range) suggests another 65 pip of potential upside, whilst the upper band of the 1-day implied volatility band has nearly bee met. Ultimately, the trend currently favours further upside, especially is European inflation exceeds estimates and is coupled with soft US retail sales later today. A break beneath the 1.1040 low assumes a deeper pullback towards the 1.1000 handle.

Gold 1-hour chart:

The appetite to sell the US dollar in wake of soft inflation data, lower yields and calls for a lower terminal Fed rate have been a huge driver for gold, alongside rising geopolitical tensions across parts of Asia.

It reached a 13-month high yesterday and has made an attempt to retest that high during Asian trade, having broken out of a pennant which projects a target around $2065. Take note that we have several key levels between $2068 - $2070 including the all-time high, 2022 high, daily R2 pivot and 20-day ADR, which makes it a ripe area for profit taking over the near-term.

Economic events up next (Times in GMT+1)

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge