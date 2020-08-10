FTSE Rallies On Global Economic Recovery Optimism
Fiona Cincotta August 10, 2020 8:19 AM
The FTSE, along with its European peers are pointing to a stronger start, boosted by upbeat data from the US and China.
The FTSE, along with its European peers are pointing to a stronger start, boosted by upbeat data from the US and China. However, gains could remain capped in a quiet day for corporate releases and as the focus remains on US lawmaker’s ability to agree additional stimulus.
China’s consumer inflation accelerated for a second straight month in July. The CPI inflation gauge grew 2.7% yoy in July, up from 2.5% in June. On a monthly basis, prices increase 0.6%. Official data also showed that PPI which measures inflation at factory level rose 0.4% month on month.
The data adds to mounting evidence that the economic recovery in China is not only solid, but also gaining momentum, boosting optimism that the world’s second largest economy will offer serious support to the global economic recovery.
US – Sino tensions to cap gains
Concerns over rising US – Sino tensions are likely to weigh on sentiment, keeping gains in check. On Friday Trump signed executive orders banning TikTok and WeChat whilst also sanctioning Hong Kong’s C arrie Lam. China has since arrested Jimmy Lai a pro-democracy media mogul angering the US. Most importantly for the markets this week US – China negotiators will meet to assess progress in the Phase 1 trade deal. This is what the market is really interested in. So far, Trump is driving a hard line on China heading towards the US elections.
Oil jumps 1%
Oil is pushing higher on Monday, extending last week’s gains, boosted by upbeat data from the US and China and by a bullish demand picture from Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. State owned Aramco’s chief executive said that oil consumption in Asia, Aramco’s biggest market has almost returned to pre-covid levels. As economies across the rest of the globe continue to re-open he sees a similar pattern emerging. The rosy demand outlook, combined with Iraq saying it will cut production by a further 40,000 barrels a day to compensate overproduction over the past three months are overshadowing the stimulus deadlock in Washington, at least for now.
FTSE Chart
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.