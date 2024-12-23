2025 Central Bank Outlook Preview

Major central banks may further adjust monetary policy in 2025 as the European Central Bank (ECB) insists that ‘the disinflation process is well on track,’ but the Federal Reserve may change gears at a slower pace as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. forecast less rate-cuts for next year.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Monday 6:30 PM
Federal reserve building
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Major central banks may further adjust monetary policy in 2025 as the European Central Bank (ECB) insists that ‘the disinflation process is well on track,’ but the Federal Reserve may change gears at a slower pace as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. forecast less rate-cuts for next year.

North America

Federal Reserve

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) acknowledged that ‘our policy stance is now significantly less restrictive’ after lowering US interest rates by another 25bp at its last meeting for 2024, with the central bank going onto say that ‘we can therefore be more cautious as we consider further adjustments to our policy rate.’

cb1

Source: FOMC

It seems as though the FOMC will say on track to further unwind its restrictive policy in 2025, but the committee may continue to adjust its forward guidance as the update to the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) shows that ‘the median participant projects that the appropriate level of the federal funds rate will be 3.9% at the end of next year’ compared to the 3.4% forecast at the September meeting.

In turn, speculation surrounding Fed policy may continue to sway foreign exchange markets as Chairman Powell and Co. insist that ‘monetary policy will adjust in order to best promote our maximum employment and price stability goals,’ and the US Dollar may outperform against its major counterparts in 2025 should the FOMC show a greater willingness to further combat inflation.

Europe

European Central Bank

The European Central Bank (ECB) lowered Euro Area interest rates by 25bp in December, and the Governing Council may continue to shift gears in 2025 as ‘most measures of underlying inflation suggest that inflation will settle at around our two per cent medium-term target on a sustained basis.’

It seems as though the ECB will stick to its rate-cutting cycle as the ‘staff now expect a slower economic recovery than in the September projections,’ and the Governing Council may unwind its restrictive policy at a faster pace as President Christine Lagarde reveals that ‘there were some discussions, with some proposals to consider possibly 50 basis points.’

As a result, the Governing Council may sound increasingly dovish in 2025 as ‘underlying inflation is overall developing in line with a sustained return of inflation to target,’ and it remains to be seen if the ECB will reach its neutral rate ahead of its US counterpart amid the upward revision in the Fed’s interest rate dot-plot.

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

cb2

Source: TradingView

Keep in mind, EUR/USD continues to hold below pre-US election rates after registering a fresh yearly low (1.0333) in November, and a weekly close below the 1.0370 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 1.0410 (50% Fibonacci retracement) region may push the exchange rate towards 1.0200 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement).

Next area of interest comes in around 0.9910 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.9950 (50% Fibonacci extension), but EUR/USD may track the flattening slope in the 50-Week SMA (1.0824) if it continues to hold above 1.0200 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement).

Need a weekly close above 1.0610 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to bring the 1.0870 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.0940 (50% Fibonacci retracement) zone on the radar, with the next region of interest coming in around 1.1070 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.1090 (38.2% Fibonacci extension).

Asia/Pacific

Bank of Japan

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) voted 8 to 1 to keep the benchmark interest rate around 0.25% in December, and the central bank may retain the current policy over the coming months as ‘underlying CPI inflation is expected to increase gradually.’

As a result, the Japanese Yen may continue to service as a funding-currency as the BoJ remains reluctant to pursue a rate-hike cycle, but Governor Kazuo Ueda and Co. may come under pressure to implement higher interest rates as ‘Japan's economy is likely to keep growing at a pace above its potential growth rate.’

With that said, the carry-trade may further unwind in 2025 should the BoJ adopt a hawkish guidance, and the Japanese Yen may face increases volatility over the coming months as major central banks continue to change gears.

USD/JPY Weekly Chart

cb3

Source: TradingView

USD/JPY trades back above pre-US election rates as it pushes above the November high (156.75), with a breach above 160.40 (1990 high) opening up the 2024 high (161.95).

Next region of interest comes in around the December 1986 high (163.95), but lack of momentum to close above 160.40 (1990 high) on a weekly basis may keep USD/JPY within the 2024 range.

Need a weekly close below 156.50 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to bring 153.80 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 148.70 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 150.30 (61.8% Fibonacci extension).

Related tags: Fed ECB BoJ

Latest market news

2025 AUD/USD Fundamental Outlook Preview
Yesterday 08:00 PM
2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 02:00 PM
2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
Yesterday 07:00 AM
2025 EUR/USD Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 02:00 AM
2025 EUR/USD Outlook Fundamental Preview
December 24, 2024 08:00 PM
2025 Crude Oil Outlook Technical Preview
December 24, 2024 04:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Federal reserve building
2025 Central Bank Outlook Preview
By:
David Song
December 23, 2024 11:30 PM
    Federal reserve name plaque on building
    FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    December 17, 2024 04:12 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      USD/JPY, gold, S&P 500 analysis: How markets have traded around Fed decisions
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 17, 2024 06:28 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBPUSD Forecast: Pound Slips Amid GDP Contraction, Eyeing Critical Support Level
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        December 13, 2024 10:13 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.