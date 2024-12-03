Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support

Australian Dollar is poised for a breakout with AUD/USD coiling just above support near the yearly lows. Battle lines drawn on the Aussie short-term technical charts.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Tuesday 2:14 PM
aus_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Short-term Trade Levels

  • AUD/USD 7.3% plunge off yearly high halts at support near yearly lows
  • Australian Dollar stuck in multi-week, contractionary range- breakout imminent
  • Resistance 6497-6514, 6582/91, 6622/28 (key)– Support 6433 (key), 6401, 6362

The Australian Dollar plunged more than 7.3% off the yearly highs with the decline rebounding off support last week near the yearly lows. AUD/USD has been straddling the 2024 low-day close for the past few weeks with price contracting into December opening-range. Battle lines drawn on the Aussie short-term technical charts.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this AUD/USD technical setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

Australian Dollar Price ChartAUDUSD DailyAussie USD Trade OutlookAUD USD Technical Forecast1232024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook we noted that, “From a trading standpoint, look to reduce portions of short-exposure / lower protective stops on a stretch toward 6500…” We specifically highlighted, “subsequent support objectives at the April LDC at 6433 and the 2022 trendline / April low near 6362.” AUD/USD briefly registered an intraday low at 6434 last week before rebounding with price contracting into the median-line of a proposed descending pitchfork extending off the September high. The focus into the start of the month is on a potential breakout here with the multi-month downtrend vulnerable while above these lows.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD 240min

Australian Dollar Price ChartAUDUSD 240minAussie USD Trade OutlookAUD USD Technical Forecast1232024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at Aussie price action shows AUD/USD carving the weekly opening-range just below the 2024 LDC / monthly open 6497-6514. A breach / close above this threshold would threaten a larger bear market correction towards 6582/91 and the September low / 38.2% retracement of the late-September decline / 200-day moving average at 6622/28- both areas of interest for possible topside exhaustion / price inflection IF reached. Ultimately a close above the November high-day close (HDC) at 6680 would be needed to put the bulls back in control.

A break / close below 6433 would threaten downtrend resumption towards subsequent support objectives at the 2024 / April close low at 6401 and the April low at 6362. Note that losses below this threshold would constitute a breakout of the objective yearly opening-range lows and threaten another bout of accelerated losses towards the next major technical consideration near 6283/96- a region defined by the 88.6% retracement of the 2022 advance and the 2023 low-close.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

Bottom line: A two-month decline off the yearly high takes Aussie towards support near the 2024 lows. The immediate focus is on a breakout of the weekly opening-range for guidance with the broader short-bias vulnerable while above 6433. From a trading standpoint, rallies should be limited to the 200-day moving average IF price is heading lower on this stretch with a break of the range lows needed to mark downtrend resumption.

Keep in mind we are in the early throws of the December opening-range with US non-farm payrolls on tap in Friday. Stay nimble into the release and watch the weekly close here for guidance. Review my latest Australian Dollar Weekly Forecast for a closer look at the longer-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

Key AUD/USD Economic Data Releases

 Australia US Economic Calendar-AUDUSD Data Releases- Aussie Weekly Event Risk-12-3-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Short-term Technical Charts

Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: Australian dollar AUD/USD Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Michael Boutros

Latest market news

Silver: Key break nears as payrolls loom large
Today 12:00 AM
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Flattening Slope in 50-Day SMA
Yesterday 08:18 PM
Swiss Franc Short-term Outlook: USD/CHF Charge Uptrend Support
Yesterday 07:27 PM
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (NOV 2024)
Yesterday 05:12 PM
S&P 500 forecast: New highs for US stocks, DAX and Bitcoin
Yesterday 04:34 PM
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Pullbacks
Yesterday 04:25 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

aus_10-LONC02G510KMD6R
AUD/USD Approaches November Low with Australia GDP on Tap
By:
David Song
December 2, 2024 04:15 PM
    aus_03
    Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bulls Vulnerable
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    November 21, 2024 06:48 PM
      aus_07
      Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bears Go for the Break
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      November 12, 2024 07:30 PM
        aus_04-LONC02G510KMD6R
        Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bulls Emerge Ahead of Fed
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        November 7, 2024 01:41 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.