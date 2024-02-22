EUR/USD analysis: Dollar weakness could be temporary

Eurozone PMIs mixed as focus turns to US data. The dollar weakness is not fundamentally justified, though, which means the EUR/USD may weaken again. EUR/USD technical analysis: 1.0890-1.0900 is key resistance

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 22, 2024 5:45 AM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • EUR/USD analysis: Eurozone PMIs mixed as focus turns to US data
  • Dollar weakness not fundamentally justified
  • EUR/USD technical analysis: 1.0890-1.0900 is key resistance

 

 

The EUR/USD rose along with most other FX majors in early European session on Thursday. They were all boosted by weakness in US dollar, thanks to further improvement in risk appetite. Commodity dollars outperformed overnight as the already-positive risk sentiment took another boost by Nvidia’s forecast-beating earnings and positive outlook that sent Nasdaq futures near new unchartered territories and lifted Asian markets. The greenback then fell further once European trading got underway, as the German DAX index hit a fresh record high. Consequently, the likes of the EUR/USD turned up the heat, boosted by stronger-than-expected PMI data from France. However, German PMI data that was released a bit later disappointed expectations, as manufacturing activity fell to 42.3 from 45.5, which helped to keep the EUR/USD under the 1.09 handle.

 

EUR/USD analysis: Eurozone PMIs mixed as focus turns to US data

 

As mentioned, the EUR/USD gains have largely been driven by weakness in the dollar, with Eurozone data being far from convincing. Today’s PMI data showed a bit of improvement in Eurozone services sector, but manufacturing remains a weak point. So, without a sharp deterioration in incoming US data, it is difficult to be bearish on the dollar and bullish on EUR/USD. Coming up later in the day, we will have US PMIs, jobless claims and existing home sales.

economic calendar

The above data will have to show weakness to justify the recent dollar selling, else a recovery could be on the cards. Still, it pays to choose the correct pair when trading the dollar regardless of whether you are a bull or bear. Those who are bearish the greenback will be better off looking at currencies where the interest rate is relatively high like the NZD or GBP, while the likes of CHF and more so the JPY, the stand-out funding currency with interest rates still in the negative in Japan, are the currencies to short against the dollar. At least that has been the case until now, anyway, with the JPY about 6% lower against the dollar year-to-date. I don’t envisage to see a big turnaround for the yen until the BoJ provides a strong signal that rates are about to come out of negative, or the Fed signals an imminent rate cut. Even those stronger performing currencies like the GBP and NZD will struggle to maintain recent gains without clear evidence that the US economy is headed for a downturn and require looser monetary policy.

 

EUR/USD analysis: Dollar weakness not fundamentally justified

 

The greenback has failed to find much further support despite last week’s above-forecast inflation prints, as both CPI and PPI beat expectations. Profit-taking could be a factor, given that the economic calendar has been relatively quieter this week. Those inflation gauges did cause bond yields to rise but FX markets have largely shrugged off the data.  However, with the lack of any significant data or news to cause a big dent in the dollar rally this year, it is difficult to see how this week’s dollar weakness will last too long. With US 10-year bonds providing yields around 4.30%, this should keep the greenback support against those where yields are comparatively lower (like JPY), and those where economic data is not showing much strength (like EUR).  Therefore, for the dollar to weaken sharply, we will need to see a noticeable deterioration in incoming US data. The release of the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday served as a reminder that the Fed is in no rush to cut rates, which was hardly surprising given the hawkish rhetoric we have heard from various officials from the central bank that have spoken lately. Still, the markets continue to price around 90 basis points of Fed easing this year.

 

Market Outlook EUR/USD

EUR/USD technical analysis

EUR/USD analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

It is far too early to conclude the EUR/USD has ended its bearish trend, just on the back of a few days of gains and a move above the 200-day average. Yet, the bears will now need to see some confirmation and a lack of conviction from the bullish camp, before potentially looking for fresh trades. 

The EUR/USD has reached levels last seen in early February, near 1.0890. The recovery began after the EUR/USD fell to take out liquidity that was resting below the December low at 1.0723. Once that target was hit, it went on to drop a little more, briefly dipping below 1.07 handle, before staging a recovery. From its weakest point, the EUR/USD has now bounced back around 190 pips or 1.8%, which is not that significant. If the EUR/USD bulls want to see higher level, they must now get past key resistance in the 1.0890-1.0900 area.

On the downside, the first area of support now comes in around 1.0800 to 10825. Here, old resistance meets both the 21- and 200-day moving averages. The bears would be looking for a move below this zone, ideally on a daily closing basis, to provide a fresh bearish signal on the EUR/USD. Should that happen, then liquidity below this month’s low at 1.0695 could be the next downside objective.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: EUR USD Trade Ideas Forex

Latest market news

Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
Yesterday 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
Yesterday 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
Yesterday 01:56 PM
GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
Yesterday 05:52 AM
Nasdaq Bounce or Break? 21340 Becomes the Battleground
Yesterday 01:37 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
By:
Michael Boutros
December 3, 2024 02:01 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – October 11, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    October 11, 2024 11:46 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Lower-Low After Lower-High Resistance
      By:
      James Stanley
      August 29, 2024 05:32 PM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 15, 2024 11:40 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.