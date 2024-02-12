FTSE outlook: UK stocks underperform again but future may be brighter

FTSE continues to underperform European and US markets, with new records or multi-year highs set for mainland European indices after S&P crossed 5K. Yet the FTSE was lower again. Still, UK stocks are at “record cheap” levels ahead of busy week of data.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 12, 2024 5:30 AM
Close-up of stock market board
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • FTSE outlook: UK stocks continue to underperform European and US markets
  • New records or multi-year highs for mainland European indices after S&P crossed 5K
  • UK stocks at “record cheap” levels ahead of busy week of data

Market Outlook Indices

 

Most European markets were looking strong today after the S&P 500 closed at a new record high above 5,000 on Friday, boosted by the technology sector rally, amid AI optimism and mostly positive earnings results, and optimism over eventual Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts. In mainland Europe, investors are also optimistic that the European Central Bank is also getting closer and closer to cutting interest rates again, lifting the major indices to record or multi-year highs. Yet, the UK’s FTSE was showing no such desire yet again. But is that about to change soon?

 

New records or multi-year highs for European indices

 

In mainland Europe, investors are increasingly optimistic about the European Central Bank's nearing likelihood of implementing interest rate cuts once more.

The Netherlands Stock Market Index hit a new all-time high today; the German DAX and French CAC were both a spitting distance from hitting yet new records this year, and Italy’s FTSE MIB hit a new multi-year high today.

Ironically, the European indices like the DAX are rallying despite the consistent run of poor data for Germany. The Eurozone’s economic powerhouse may be nearing, if not already experiencing, a contraction phase. Yet stocks such as Infineon Technologies, Siemens Energy and Sartorius have helped to propel the DAX index to repeated all-time highs this year. Weakness in macro data has been shrugged off, as weak data only makes it likely that the ECB will soon start cutting rates again.

 

FTSE continues to underperform European and US indices

 

With the rest of European markets and shares on Wall Street hitting new record highs almost on a daily basis, you would think that this would have also helped the UK markets. Well, not quite!

The FTSE 100 was down about 0.2% this morning, once again underperforming other European markets. This time, it was hurt by AstraZeneca’s 2% drop, with the drugmaker reaching its lowest level since March 2022. Last week, the stock fell almost by 5.8% following its earnings results.

Still, there’s hope that the FTSE may be able to recover later in the day. Miners and energy stocks such as Glencore, Shell, BP and Anglo American were all trading higher.

 

JPMorgan: UK stocks at “record cheap” levels

 

Analysts at JP Morgan are bullish on UK stocks, a sentiment also shared among our team. JPMorgan analysts note that the UK has the highest dividend yield across major markets at 4.3% compared to about 2% for the MSCI World benchmark. The dividend yield is basically how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its share price. Obviously, a weaker share price for UK stocks is helping to push this number up.

Until now, investors have largely shied away from UK stocks, preferring to hold the racier technology stocks in the US and Europe. China-focused stocks, of which there are plenty in the UK 100, have also underperformed, along with a weaker market there. Meanwhile, UK inflation is still very high at 4% compared to the rest of the major developed economies, which is keeping the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee split in terms of the direction of interest rates.

 

FTSE outlook: Can UK stock market finally get its act together?

 

With signs that commodity prices like crude oil are starting show long-term bullish characteristics again, this should help energy stocks in the FTSE – although at the time of writing oil prices were lower on today’s session. China’s efforts to shore up its markets may also encourage investment in the UK benchmark. The FTSE may also find support once investors start rotating out of technology stocks and into value names. Perhaps, a weaker inflation report on Wednesday could trigger a more pronounced rally, although economists think prices have risen further in January.

 

 

 

Big week for UK data

 

UK investors will be facing a busy week of data this week, with CPI, wages, employment, GDP and retail sales figures all due for release starting on Tuesday.

ftse outlook

The FTSE could benefit if inflation turns out to be surprisingly weak, although economists think prices have risen further to 4.1% y/y in January from 4.0% in December.

Still, as the BoE and other major central banks turn to a cutting cycle for rates later this year, the FTSE outlook in the long-term is bullish, I reckon.

 

FTSE outlook: Technical analysis

ftse outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

After a two-week drop, the FTSE has further eaten into the mini rally that commenced on 17th January. But now, dip buyers could step in to stem the index’s decline given the above macro considerations. The area between 7535 to 7560 is a pivotal area, where old support and resistance meets the 200-day average. The formation of a nice bullish candlestick pattern here could be the trigger that the bulls are waiting for. Let’s wait for that confirmation first, though, as recent price action has been far from convincing for the bulls. Short-term resistance us seen around 7600, above which the long-term resistance area around 7680-7700 would then be back in focus.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: FTSE 100 UK 100 UK 100 Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: China and Geopolitics Revive Oil and Gold Trends
Today 09:33 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:22 AM
Why I don’t trust this bounce on AUD/JPY (as tempting as it looks)
Today 03:04 AM
AUD/USD: Sudden unemployment slide casts doubt on need for RBA rate cuts
Today 01:45 AM
Gold, Silver, Bitcoin: Momentum builds as bulls eye breakouts
Yesterday 10:49 PM
AUD/USD support dependent on USD/CNH resistance, ASX set to bounce?
Yesterday 10:05 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

united_kingdom_04
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    October 16, 2024 08:57 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      September 30, 2024 10:13 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 16, 2024 10:59 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.