GBP/USD forecast: Cable finds relief but risks remain tilted to downside

The risk on trade has also benefited the pound, but it is far too early to say whether the GBP/USD forecast has turned bullish.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 8:30 AM
multiple currencies
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Risk-on has been a key theme in the markets from around mid-January and that trend continued after Trump’s inauguration, where a delay in tariff announcements fuelled further optimism. While the stock market has been the major beneficiary, we have also seen the likes of the euro, Canadian dollar and Mexican peso all staging a relief rally. The risk on trade has also benefited the pound, but it is far too early to say whether the GBP/USD forecast has turned bullish.

 

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in 2025

 

Market Sentiment dominated by Trump’s Tariff Talks

 

While markets are buoyed by Trump’s restraint in enforcing blanket trade tariffs on imports into the US, caution is palpable. The daily rhetoric from Trump continues to stir the waters, leaving investors on edge. His threats of imposing trade tariffs on China and the EU remain a cloud over potential market gains. The latest warning? A 10% tariff on Chinese imports, which he said is still under consideration. So, while there has been relief that there weren’t any immediate tariffs, celebrations might be cut short.   

 

UK fiscal woes keeping a lid on GBP/USD forecast

 

In Britain, December’s budget figures revealed a wider-than-expected deficit, driven by increased debt interest payments. Borrowing rose to £17.8 billion, far exceeding the forecasted £14.1 billion. These figures underscore the uphill battle for Chancellor Rachel Reeves as she navigates mounting fiscal pressures, leaving the pound vulnerable to further volatility. 

 

US Dollar weakens - for now

 

Investors have been trimming long USD positions amid the recent strong performance of US Treasuries, putting yields under pressure. and the temporary reprieve from immediate tariff announcements. Yet, the tariff situation remains fraught with complexity. 

 

The focus has shifted to Canada and Mexico, following Monday’s threat of 25% tariffs. Both currencies have seen a decent bounce since Friday, suggesting markets are still clinging to hopes of delayed measures.

 

Today’s US calendar is void of any major data. The question now is whether Treasury yields will fall further lower to put more pressure on the dollar’s momentum.

 

GBP/USD technical analysis

 

The technical GBP/USD forecast has improved along with all other USD pairs, but it is far too early to say whether rates have hit a bottom.

 

GBP/USD forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

Indeed, the series of lower highs and lower lows since the GBP/USD peaked in September remain intact for now. The bearish trend line connecting those lower highs is also in place.

 

In fact, the GBP/USD was now testing the first important area of resistance starting at around 1.2360, which roughly marks the low from the start of the year. The bearish trend line itself comes in around 1.2450, while arguably the most important resistance is seen in or around the 1.25 handle.

 

So, there are lots of hurdles that need to give way for the tide to turn decisively bullish. Until that happens, we will have to treat this recovery as a normal retracement inside the larger bear trend.

 

A couple of short-term support levels to watch include 1.2300, 1.2250 and 1.2200. If we start to see the breakdown of these levels in the coming days, then that could be a sign that the prevailing bearish trend has resumed.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

 

Related tags: GBP USD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Breakout Looms
Today 02:11 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ jumps on Trump's AI investment plans
Today 01:57 PM
Crude Oil, Nasdaq Analysis: Sanctions, Earnings, and AI
Today 10:00 AM
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:19 AM
Bitcoin toys with a record high, but volumes signal a warning
Today 05:07 AM
NZD/USD: RBNZ Set for Third Jumbo Rate Cut as Inflation Keeps Cooling
Yesterday 10:56 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

united_kingdom_02
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 08:39 AM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
    By:
    David Song
    January 17, 2025 06:50 PM
      united_kingdom_02
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Bulls Emerge at Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      January 15, 2025 02:02 PM
        united_kingdom_03
        GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 15, 2025 09:33 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.