GBP/USD: Trade setups for today’s important US jobless claims update

US jobless claims data will garner far more interest than usual later Thursday as traders assess whether last week’s unusually large increase was an anomaly or start of a new trend. Testing a key level on the charts, two-way risk created by the data makes GBP/USD a pair to keep on the radar.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 16, 2024 1:34 AM
united_kingdom_05
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • US initial jobless claims data later Thursday will receive far more interest than usual
  • GBP/USD sits near a key level, providing decent trade setups depending on how the price action evolves
  • Most Federal Reserve speakers on Thursday lean hawkish, although that creates asymmetric risks should one or some flip dovish

GBP/USD one to keep on the radar

US jobless claims data will garner far more interest than usual later Thursday as traders assess whether last week’s unusually large increase was an anomaly or start of a new trend. Testing a key level on the charts, two-way risk created by the data makes GBP/USD a pair to keep on the radar.

This jobless claims report is important

Before we look at trade setups, it’s worthwhile revisiting why the jobless claims data today is important. Last week, outside of holiday periods that can create one-off volatility in the series, the number of first-time unemployment benefit recipients spiked to 231,000, the highest number since August 2023.

The outcome was higher than even the most pessimistic forecaster polled by Reuters, and significantly above the low 200,000 figures seen consistently since the start of the year. While the spike could be interpreted as the start of a rapid deterioration in the US labour market, it may reflect claims being provided to workers temporarily stood down in New York state. If that is the case, the large increase could easily reverse today.

But nobody knows for sure, ensuring the release will dominate at the start of the North American session. Economists look for a decline to 220,000, which comes across as hedging their bets.

jobless claims

Source: Refinitiv 

GBP/USD location generates decent setups

The reason I’ve nominated GBP/USD as a pair to watch is simply because of where it sits on the charts.

Sitting in an uptrend having rebounded from 1.2300 over the past month, it now finds itself testing 1.2700, a level it has done plenty of work either side of this year, including two failed attempts at a bullish break in April. Given its history around this level, it provided a decent trade setup to either buy a break or sell another failure, depending on what happens when the data is released.

Should 1.2700 give way, traders could initiate longs with a stop loss order below the level for protection. The initial trade target would be 1.2800, with the YTD high of 1.2894 the next after that. Alternatively, should 1.2700 hold, traders could sell with a stop above targeting a retracement lower. 1.2635 – the high struck on May 3 – would be the first target with the 50-day moving average located just below 1.2600 the next after that.

Should the price move in your favour post entry, you could consider lowering your stop to entry level, essentially creating a free trade.

gbpusd may 16

The fine print

There are several second-tier US releases out at the same time as the  data such as building permits, housing starts, trade prices and the Philly Fed manufacturing index, although none loom as being anywhere near as interesting to traders. Industrial production 45 minutes later may be more influential given market sensitivity to weak activity data right now.

On the central bank front, Megan Greene from the BoE will discuss UK labour market trends at midday London time. The BoE Financial Stability is not likely to be market moving when released at 9am in London.

On the Fed front, the schedule is loaded with FOMC members who typically lean hawkish with Barr, Barkin, Harker, Mester and Bostic doing the rounds. While that suggests they may push back on some of the market moves seen on Wednesday, such an outcome should be largely factored in. If anything, the cast of hawks creates asymmetric risks should one or some flip dovish.

Good luck!

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q2 2024

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: GBP USD FX Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Tempers Trump Sell-off
Today 09:05 PM
USD/JPY Snaps Bearish Price Series Ahead of US NFP Report
Today 08:20 PM
Silver Price Forecast: Silver Three-Week Support Build at $30
Today 07:32 PM
US Dollar: A Contrarian Perspective on How Trump’s Second Term Could Weaken the USD
Today 06:57 PM
EUR/USD Struggles to Trade Back Above Former Support Zone
Today 05:55 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Strength After Trump Tariff Threat
Today 04:03 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

germany_01
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 10:00 AM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD Recovery Vulnerable as Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 07:55 PM
      EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold Weekly Technical Outlook
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      December 2, 2024 05:54 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Forex Seasonality – December 2024: Can EUR/USD and AUD/USD Rally?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        December 2, 2024 04:11 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.