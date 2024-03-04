Gold eyeing record highs as inflation expectations heat up

Gold is contemplating a thrust towards record highs after logging the highest close on record last Friday. With little visible technical resistance evident on the charts, whether it gets there will likely come down to what happens with the US dollar and bond yields over the coming days.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 3, 2024 8:38 PM
gold_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold closed at record highs on Friday but remains well below the intraday record hit in early December
  • US market-based inflation expectations have increased recently, moving further away from the Fed’s 2% target
  • Markets began adding to Federal Reserve rate cut bets late last week, seeing four in 2023 as the Traders will want to pencil in ISM services, nonfarm payrolls and a couple of appearances from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as the known events to keep an eye on – they loom as the most likely candidates to move US rates, the US dollar index and gold.

Gold looks like it’s considering a run towards the record highs hit in December after logging the highest close on record last Friday. With little visible technical resistance evident on the charts, whether it gets there will likely come down to what happens with the US dollar and bond yields over the coming days. 

While it was sitting comfortably above the $2000 per ounce level beforehand, the most notable thing about the explosive move was that it came out of nowhere, arriving despite a lack of movement in other markets. The daily candle was big and bullish, helping it close north of $2081, the peak hit in May 2023 that had acted as a roadblock to bullish advances on the prior three occasions.

Gold surge was sparked by weak US economic data

The thrust higher came after the February ISM manufacturing PMI survey was released, revealing activity levels declined at a sharper pace with readings on employment, inflation and new orders softening from a month earlier. US construction spending released at the same time as the PMI report also showed a decline in January, resulting in US two-year Treasury note yields

falling sharply, dragging on the US dollar. Both moves reflect that markets now see a greater risk of the Federal delivering four rate cuts this year rather than three as seen earlier in the week.

That likely contributed to gold’s surge but the moves in rates and FX were nowhere near as a large nor that significant in terms of key levels. It suggests there was probably another factor behind the sudden flurry of buying into the weekend.

Market Outlook Gold

Markets see higher US inflation ahead

One possible explanation is inflation expectations, at least those measured by markets, continue to increase and are moving further away from the Fed’s explicit 2% mandate.

This chart shows US inflation breakevens for one, two and five year terms. For those who have never come across the term, breakevens measure what markets see inflation averaging over the specified period. Right now, they are pushing higher, signalling a belief among market participants that price pressures will remain higher for longer than previously anticipated.

breakevens Mar 4

Source: Refinitiv

For an asset that derives its appeal as being a hedge against inflation, the drift higher in inflation expectations at a time when markets are moving to price in more rate cuts from the Fed may have been enough to spark gold’s sudden surge.

Gold provides something for everyone right now

When it comes to the charts, while Friday’s move was undeniably bullish, it really needs to extend further on Monday to build confidence that a retest of the record high above $2140 may be on the cards. I’m watching $2088.50 carefully. On Friday, that’s where the upward thrust stalled, mimicking similar price action to that seen in late December when another rally stalled. Unless it can clear and close above here, the risk-reward for going long at these levels is not overly appealing.

gold gold Mar 4

Here are a few of trade ideas to consider.

One is to short gold, with a stop above $2088.50, looking for a push towards former resistance at $2065.

For those looking for upside, you could buy a successful break of $2088.50, with a stop below the level, targeting a retest of the prior record highs set in early December. Alternatively, pullbacks towards $2065 offer an improved entry level for longs, allowing $2065 to be used for protection with stop-loss orders.

My near-term bias for US rates and dollar is towards the downside, providing conditions that gold would normally perform well in.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: Gold Commodities FX Bonds

Latest market news

Oil Price Forecast: WTI Surges into 2025 as Bulls Go for the Break
Yesterday 08:49 PM
USD/CAD Rebound Pushes RSI Back Towards Overbought Zone
Yesterday 08:32 PM
Iron Ore Bears Eye Simandou Shock in 2025
Yesterday 06:30 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Pushes Below May Low to Eye 2024 Low
Yesterday 05:55 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Poised for January Breakout
Yesterday 05:06 PM
EUR/USD Opens 2025 with Fresh Two-Year-Low: 1.0200 Next Big Level Down
Yesterday 04:02 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

gold_01
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Poised for January Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 05:06 PM
    gold_02
    Gold Prices Move to Close Out Strongest Year Since 2010
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 30, 2024 07:00 PM
      gold_05
      Gold in 2024: Records, Risk, and a Break from Old Relationships
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 30, 2024 01:30 AM
        gold_06
        2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 25, 2024 02:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.