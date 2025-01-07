Gold Forecast: Bullish Pressure Sets the Tone for the Start of the Year

Gold has registered growth of over 1% in recent hours, positioning itself above $2,650 per ounce.

Julian Pineda headshot
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 3:14 PM
Gold nuggets
Julian Pineda headshot
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
  • Gold has registered growth of over 1% in recent hours, positioning itself above $2,650 per ounce.
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) has fallen for the third consecutive session, reflecting weakness in the U.S. dollar and supporting sustained demand for gold.
  • China increased purchases for a second consecutive month, reinforcing demand perspectives for gold and fueling bullish pressure.

 

Weakness in the Dollar

 

The index that measures the strength of the U.S. dollar (DXY) has fallen for the third consecutive session, stabilizing around the 108-point zone. This weakness stems from uncertainty surrounding the new Trump administration. Recent comments by the president have raised doubts about the aggressiveness of the anticipated tariff plan, fueling indecision and weakening the U.S. dollar.

DXY Index Performance Chart

 DXY_2025-01-07_11-58-08

Source: TVC, TradingView

Meanwhile, the FED maintains its calm stance regarding future interest rate cuts from its current level of 4.5%. However, this neutrality does not seem sufficient to sustain the dollar's strength in the short term, particularly as employment data is expected to be released on Friday.

The sustained weakness of the dollar over recent sessions has been a key factor in gold’s movements, which currently shows bullish pressure with constant demand as the "Greenback" weakens.

 

Production Cuts

Canadian company Barrick Gold announced this week that it will be forced to temporarily suspend operations at the Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex in Mali due to transportation restrictions that have caused issues since December.

Barrick Gold, the world's second-largest gold producer, owns 80% of the Loulo-Gounkoto mine in Mali. With this new issue, a monthly reduction of approximately 45,000 ounces of gold is expected.

Lower gold production combined with constant demand driven by a weak dollar continues to lay the groundwork for bullish pressure on XAU/USD prices in the short term.

 

China Purchases

Central Bank of China expanded its gold reserves for a second consecutive month, which could signal more appetite for future purchases through 2025.

The latest data showed an increase in total reserves from 72.96 million troy ounces to 73.29 million in December.

This marks a new era of gold demand by the world's second-largest economy and is helping to reinforce demand perspectives for XAU/USD, leading to solid bullish pressure in the short term when combined with lower production and a weaker American dollar.

Technical Forecast for XAU/USD

Gold had maintained a strong upward trend until its bearish breakout in mid-December 2024 in the $2,600 per troy ounce zone. Currently, the recent upward movement has pushed the price to test the $2,650 level again, casting doubt on the formation of a prolonged bearish move.

 XAUUSD_2025-01-07_12-02-18

Source: StoneX, Tradingview

 

  • Lateral Range: Indecision in movements has created a new short-term lateral range between the ceiling of $2,700 and the support at $2,600 for XAU/USD.

     

    • $2,700: Represents the comfort zone for bullish movements over the past month, being respected three times as the strong upward trend attempted to advance. Breaking this level could reignite the previous bullish trend.

       

    • $2,600: Currently acts as the key support for gold movements, halting four bearish attempts over the last two months of trading. It also coincides with the 100-period simple moving average, reinforcing its role as a barrier. Breaking this level could strengthen the outlook for a prolonged bearish move.

    If the price remains within this range, it is challenging to adopt a fully bullish or bearish perspective for the upcoming sessions. However, a breakout of the range could define a clearer trend.

     

  • ADX: The ADX line of the indicator remains oscillating below the 20 level in the short term, indicating that the average of the last 14 oscillations has been low compared to movements observed before the end of the year. This highlights insufficient volatility to generate a clear trending move in gold for the upcoming sessions and reinforces the lateral behavior. Oscillations above 20 are desirable if the price aims to challenge the $2,700 resistance again.
Related tags: Gold Barrick Gold Corp XAU/USD DXY

Latest market news

USD/JPY Clears December High Ahead of US NFP Report
Today 08:30 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bulls Rest After Five-Week Run
Today 08:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Bullish Breakout Rejected…So Far
Today 07:31 PM
U.S. Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, SPX
Today 07:15 PM
GBP/USD Recovery Keeps 2024 Range Intact
Today 04:10 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of data & on Nvidia superchip news
Today 02:19 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

gold_02
Gold Prices Move to Close Out Strongest Year Since 2010
By:
James Stanley
December 30, 2024 07:00 PM
    Gold Sand
    Gold Update: China's Stimulus Limits Bearish Action
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    December 10, 2024 09:00 PM
      gold_01
      Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Grind into a Range
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 6, 2024 06:29 PM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls in Retreat Post-Trump
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        November 16, 2024 05:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.