US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Susceptible to Test of Monthly Low

USD/CAD may threaten the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.4175) if it fails to defend the monthly low (1.4280).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 12:30 PM
Market chart
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD

USD/CAD falls to a fresh weekly low (1.4303) as the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows an unexpected downtick in the core rate of inflation, and the exchange rate may threaten the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.4175) if it fails to defend the monthly low (1.4280).

US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Susceptible to Test of Monthly Low

USD/CAD extends the series of lower highs and lows from the start of the week even though the headline CPI climbs to 2.9% in December from 2.7% the month prior as the core rate prints at 3.2% versus forecasts for a 3.3% reading.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

 

It remains to be seen if the development will sway the Federal Reserve as the ‘median participant projects that the appropriate level of the federal funds rate will be 3.9 percent’ at the end of 2025, but signs of a robust economy may push the central bank to further combat inflation as the US Retail Sales report is anticipated to show another rise in household spending.

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 01152025

Retail spending is expected to increase 0.6% in December following the 0.7% expansion the month prior, and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) may come under pressure to pause its rate-cutting cycle as the economy shows little signs of a recession.

In turn, a positive development may spur a bullish reaction in the US Dollar as it boosts the outlook for growth, but a weaker-than-expected US Retail Sales report may drag on the Greenback as it fuels expectations for lower interest rates.

With that said, USD/CAD may struggle to retain the advance from the December low (1.3991) if the bearish price series persists, but the exchange rate may continue to track sideways should it defend the monthly low (1.4280).

USD/CAD Price Chart – Daily

USDCAD Daily Chart 01152025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; USD/CAD Price on TradingView

  • The three-day selloff in USD/CAD continues to move the Relative Strength Index (RSI) away from overbought territory, with the oscillator currently sitting at its lowest level since October.
  • A break/close below the 1.4280 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 1.4299 (April 2020 high) zone, may push USD/CAD towards the 1.4170 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.4210 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) region, and the exchange rate may no longer track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.4175) should it push below the moving average.
  • Next area of interest comes in around 1.4000 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to 1.4040 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement), but USD/CAD may face range-bound conditions if it defends the monthly low (1.4280).
  • Need a break/close above the 1.4460 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to 1.4480 (100% Fibonacci extension) area to open up 1.4590 (78.6% Fibonacci extension), with the next region of interest coming in around 1.4750 (100% Fibonacci extension).

Additional Market Outlooks

Gold Price Recovery Stalls Ahead of December High

EUR/USD Vulnerable Amid Push Below January Opening Range

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Halts Four-Day Selloff

USD/JPY Pulls Back to Keep RSI Below Overbought Zone

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: USD CAD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

SPX Jumps, Yields Soften After CPI Data
Today 04:07 PM
EUR/JPY forecast: Japanese yen roars as global yields dip
Today 03:30 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA jumps as core CPI cools & banks earnings roll in
Today 02:30 PM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Bulls Emerge at Support
Today 02:02 PM
Gold outlook: CPI in focus as investors keep eye on yields
Today 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:33 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Imminent
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 06:25 PM
    canada_04
    Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD - Trump, Trudeau, Tiff and Tariffs
    By:
    James Stanley
    January 10, 2025 08:30 PM
      jobs_05
      EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD levels heading into NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 10, 2025 04:56 AM
        US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Stages Three-Day Rally
        By:
        David Song
        January 9, 2025 06:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.