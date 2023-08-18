USD/CNY: PBOC ramps up efforts to defend the yuan

The People's Bank of China delivers the strongest USD/CNY fix relative to expectations on record.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 17, 2023 9:36 PM
china_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) took its defense of the Chinese yuan to a whole new level today, fixing the USD/CNY midpoint more than 1,000 pips stronger than expectations at 7.2006. It was the strongest fix relative to expectations on record, continuing the recent trend of the PBOC counteracting market forces that threatened to push the yuan to fresh multi-decade lows against the US dollar.

The USD/CNH strengthened on the PBOC announcement, pushing lower to test 7.2860, the high hit of the previous cyclical peak struck in early July. With the yuan strengthening near-term, it’s helped to boost other Asian currencies such as the Japanese yen and Australian dollar against the US dollar.

USD/CNH Hourly. Refinitiv.

 

 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: China USD/CNH USD/CNY PBOC

Latest market news

USD/JPY, gold, S&P 500 analysis: How markets have traded around Fed decisions
Today 06:28 AM
NZD/USD: Rebound Hopes Rise but Fed Rate Path Remains Key
Yesterday 11:39 PM
Nasdaq’s record high scoffs at Dow’s worst run in 12 years, ASX follows
Yesterday 09:52 PM
Fed, US Dollar Majors, Gold, Oil, S&P 500 Weekly Technical Outlook
Yesterday 05:37 PM
USD/CAD Pullback Keeps RSI Below Overbought Territory
Yesterday 04:00 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – December 16, 2024
Yesterday 01:25 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, PMIs, and FOMC Meeting
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
December 15, 2024 01:00 PM
    Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: China and Geopolitics Revive Oil and Gold Trends
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    December 12, 2024 09:33 AM
      Gold Sand
      Gold Update: China's Stimulus Limits Bearish Action
      By:
      Julian Pineda
      December 10, 2024 09:00 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY, AUD/JPY rally with China during risk-on trade
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 9, 2024 09:50 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.