AAC Technologies Heading Towards January High

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 7, 2020 12:42 AM
0 views
Market chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

AAC Technologies (2018-hk), a manufacturer of miniaturized acoustic components, has rebounded more than 60% from March low, exceeding our previous forecast made in June.

In fact, the Nasdaq Composite Index has reached another record high on Monday, with tech stocks surging higher. AAC Technologies is a major iPhone components supplier, it should benefit from a strong performance in Apple's share price and optimism on economic reopening.


HSBC pointed out that the company's 2Q lens module shipments are expected to rebound to 154 million units from 68 million units in 1Q and sees 2Q net income growing 7% on year to 360 million yuan.

From a technical point of view, AAC Technologies has accelerated to the upside after breaking above a 3-month consolidation range as shown on the daily chart. Currently, it is challenging the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement resistance of the decline in 1Q. Bullish investors might consider $50.00 as the nearest support level, with prices trending to test the next resistances at $65.00 and $72.90. Alternatively, losing $50.00 would signal a loss of momentum and may trigger a pull-back to the next support at $44.80.


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Related tags: Tech Stocks Stocks Equities China

Latest market news

S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
Today 01:06 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
Today 12:37 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
Today 12:02 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
Today 09:50 AM
ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
Today 08:00 AM
Gold, DAX Forecast: Two Trade to Watch
Today 07:17 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Tech Stocks articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 09:50 AM
    Close-up of stock market board
    ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    Today 08:00 AM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for Meta stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 01:28 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Alphabet stock perform ahead of earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 24, 2023 10:17 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.