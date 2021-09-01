ADP large miss But does it matter for NFP

September 1, 2021 12:32 PM
75 views
Apply now highlighted in newspaper

ADP reported their assessment of the private Employment Change for the month of August.  The number of US jobs added to the economy was 374,000 vs and expectation of +613,000 and July’s downwardly revised print of +326,000.  Not surprisingly, the service sector led the way with +329,000 new jobs. 

Before everyone gets too nervous about the August Non-farm Payroll on Friday, lets look at how volatile the ADP estimates have been over the last few months vs estimates, and compare that to the Non-Farm Payroll prints:

Month                  ADP estimate                     (Initial) ADP Actual                      NFP Private Actual

May                       +650K                                    +950K                                    +492K   

June                       +692K                                    +600K                                     +662K

July                        +695K                                    +320K                                    +703K

August                   +613K                                    +374K                                      ???

As you can see from the chart above, only in June was the Actual ADP print within 100K of the estimate.  In May, July, and August, the prints were +/- 300K from the estimate! 

What are Non-Farm payrolls?

Between actual ADP data and Actual NFP Private jobs,  the average miss was even higher. In May, the difference between ADP and NFP Private jobs was -458K, in June it was +62K, and in July it was +383K.   Therefore, at least in recent months, we can conclude that on a month to month basis, ADP Private Payrolls are not necessarily a good predictor of NFP Private Payrolls.  Note as well that government jobs must be added to the NFP Private payrolls to get the total number of Non-Farm jobs added to (or taken away from) the economy for a particular month.

See our NFP preview here!

EUR/USD moved higher after the ADP print and the US Dollar Index moved lower, as bond yields moved lower.  On a daily timeframe, EUR/USD is bumping up against horizontal resistance near 1.1850 and trying to close above a longer-term trendline near 1.1835.    Resistance above those levels is 1.1890 and 1.1900, which is a series of highs from late July/early August (It is also the completion of the recent  descending wedge breakout.)

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a shorter-term 240-minute chart, EUR/USD has been moving higher in an upward sloping channel since August 20th.  There is additional resistance at the top channel trendline near 1.1865.  Support is at the bottom trendline of the channel near 1.1805, ahead of horizontal support at 1.1727 and 1.1702.  Also notice that the RSI is diverging from price in the near-term.  Therefore, EUR/USD may be ready for a pullback.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The ADP Employment Change for August was much worse than expected.  However, looking at the series over the passed few months, there is a large amount of volatility between ADP and NFP data.  Therefore, traders shouldn’t rely on the ADP print alone to help determine an estimate of Non-Farm Payrolls.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: EUR Forex ADP NFP Trade Ideas

Latest market news

New Nasdaq bull market when rates peak?
June 9, 2023 06:13 PM
Earnings This Week: Oracle, Adobe and Ashtead
June 9, 2023 03:14 PM
Purchasing power parity: definition, formula and uses
June 9, 2023 12:44 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
June 9, 2023 11:59 AM
Equities trading: definition, examples and how to trade
June 9, 2023 11:00 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Tesla stock pops as automakers join charging network
June 9, 2023 10:04 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest EUR articles

Graphic of trading data chart
European Open: EUR/USD consolidates ahead of German IFO report
By:
Matt Simpson
March 27, 2023 04:43 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    EUR/USD: Rally potential after hot Spanish and French CPI readings
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      European Open: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP in focus for eurozone CPI
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 23, 2023 05:03 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 17, 2023 04:05 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.