Alibaba Remains Supported by the Rising Channel

Is it a good chance to buy in Dip for Alibaba?

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 3, 2020 10:37 PM
An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Alibaba (9988) dropped 7% after its Ant Group (6688) announced that it was notified by the Chinese regulators that its proposed A Share listing is suspended as the company may not meet listing qualifications or disclosure requirements.

In other news, U.S.'s White House has called a halt to blacklisting Alibaba and Antgroup, reported Reuters citing insiders.

Investors should be aware that the company will release the 3Q result on November 5, while investors would expect an EPS of $10.823 and revenue of $155 billion.

From a technical point of view, although the stock posted a pullback, it is still supported by a rising channel. In fact, the candlestick opened at the lower boundary of the bullish channel and edged higher during the intraday trading. It would suggest that a potential bullish reversal bar is forming.

Bullish readers could set the support level at HK$255, while the resistance levels would be located at HK$310 and HK$325.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Tech Stocks Stocks
Latest market news
View more news
Gold outlook: CPI in focus as investors keep eye on yields
Today 12:30 PM
JPMorgan Q4 Earnings: Growth, Risks, and Outlook
Today 10:33 AM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:33 AM
Markets Await US CPI; DAX Tests Key Resistance Levels
Today 08:58 AM
Gold shakeout may not be over, though downside could be limited
Today 02:49 AM
USD/CHF: Bull Run Faces Reversal Risk as Momentum Fades
Today 02:16 AM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Equities articles

stocks_07
Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
By:
James Stanley
January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
    Feature image of stock market figures and indices
    2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 23, 2024 02:45 PM
      stocks_09
      2025 Forecast for US Equities (Fundamental)
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 23, 2024 01:33 PM
        Equities Weekly Forecast: Broadcom, MARA & GameStop
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 9, 2024 06:29 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.