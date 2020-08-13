Asia Morning August 14

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 13, 2020 11:12 PM
0 views
Wall Street sign with a building in background
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Thursday, U.S. stocks held up at recent highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 80 points (-0.29%) to 27896, the S&P 500 eased 6 points (-0.20%) to 3373, while the Nasdaq 100 edged up 20 points (+0.19%) to 11178.

S&P 500 Index: Daily Chart


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Media (+0.54%), Consumer Durables & Apparel (+0.5%) and Technology Hardware & Equipment (+0.36%) sectors traded higher, while Energy (-1.99%), Automobiles & Components (-1.32%) and Banks (-1.25%) sectors were under pressure. 

Harley-Davidson (HOG +3.79%), Keysight Technologies (KEYS +3.65%) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG +2.93%) were top gainers, while Cisco Systems (CSCO -11.19%), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE -5.23%) and Micron Technology (MU -4.83%) were top losers  

U.S. official data showed that Jobless Claims declined to 963,000 in the week ended August 8, the first time the reading came below one million since the coronavirus pandemic began.


Due later today are reports on Retail Sales (+2% on month in July expected), Industrial Production (+3% on month in July expected), and the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (August preliminary reading at 71.9 expected).

European stocks end in the red. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropped 0.63%, Germany's DAX 30 fell 0.50%, France's CAC 40 slipped 0.61%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 1.50%.

U.S. government bond prices sank further, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield advanced to 0.716% from 0.669% Wednesday.

Spot gold rebounded for a second day gaining $37.00 (+1.97%) to $1,953 an ounce. Spot silver price jumped 7.86% to $27.51 an ounce.

Oil prices settled lower after the International Energy Agency lowered its 2020 global oil demand forecast to 91.1 million barrels per day, reflecting a fall of 8.1 million barrels per day as compared to 2019. U.S. WTI crude oil futures (September) lost 1.0% to $42.24 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index slipped 0.1% on day to 93.24, down for a second straight session.

EUR/USD advanced 0.3% to 1.1818. Later today, the eurozone's second quarter GDP data will be reported (-15.0% on year expected).

GBP/USD rebounded 0.3% to 1.3070. U.K. chief negotiator David Frost said a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union is possible as soon as next month.

USD/JPY gained 0.1% to 106.97.

USD/CAD fell 0.2% to 1.3221, posting a four-day decline. Canada's manufacturing sales for June will be released later in the day (+16.4% on month expected).

Meanwhile, AUD/USD lost 0.2% to 0.7151. Official data showed that the Australian economy added 114,700 jobs in July (+30,000 jobs expected), while jobless rate rose to 7.5% (7.8% expected) from 7.4% in June.

Related tags: Commodities Forex Indices Equities

Latest market news

Indices roll over on Recession Fears, Gold sparkles
Today 05:30 PM
USD, AUD, GBP, Silver Forecast – Forex Friday
Today 01:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Alibaba and easyJet
Today 01:45 PM
S&P500 forecast: Stocks rise ahead of Michigan confidence
Today 01:12 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:02 PM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: How will Big Tech stocks perform in Q2?
Today 08:45 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

downtrend chart
Swing trading strategies
By:
Rebecca Cattlin
May 9, 2023 11:00 AM
    Energy
    WTI outlook: Oil prices extend rebound after NFP
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 5, 2023 01:26 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      The history of money
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      April 27, 2023 02:08 AM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Dollar outlook still bearish: Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 25, 2023 04:58 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.