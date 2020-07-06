Asia Morning July 7

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 6, 2020 11:08 PM
2 views
Wall Street sign with a building in background
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Monday, U.S. stocks surged with the Nasdaq 100 Index closing 262 points higher (+2.54%) at a fresh record of 10604. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 459 points (+1.78%) to 26287, and the S&P 500 advanced 49 points (+1.59%) to 3179.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Daily Chart

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Prior to the session, China's Shanghai Composite Index soared 5.71% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 3.81%. Investors seemed to be convinced that re-opening economies have kissed goodbye to coronavirus-induced lockdowns forever.


Retailing (+3.57%), Technology Hardware & Equipment (+2.47%) and Consumer Services (+2.43%) sectors were market leaders. Amazon.com (AMZN +5.77% to $3,057.04), Apple (AAPL +2.67% to $373.85) and Microsoft (MSFT +2.15% to $210.70) closed at record levels. 

On the technical side, about 43.3% (41.3% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 39.3% (32.3% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

Regarding U.S. economic data, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Non-Manufacturing Index rose to 57.1 in June (50.2 expected).

European stocks advanced further. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 1.58%. Germany's DAX 30 rose 1.64%, France's CAC 40 climbed 1.49%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 2.09%.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield stepped up to 0.683% from 0.672% last Thursday.

Spot gold price increased $8.00 (+0.5%) to $1,784 an ounce, the highest close since September 2011.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures (August) edged two cents down to settle at $40.63 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index lost 0.4% on day to a two-week low of 96.77.

EUR/USD rose 0.6% to 1.1314. Official data showed that the eurozone's retail sales grew 17.8% on month in May (+15.0% expected) and/while German factory orders increased 10.4% (+15.4% expected). Later today, German industrial production for May will be released (+10.5% on month expected).

GBP/USD gained 0.1% to 1.2495. The Markit U.K. Construction PMI bounced to 55.3 June (46.0 expected) from 28.9 in May.

USD/JPY fell 0.3% to 107.36. Government data showed that Japan's household spending declined 16.2% on year in May (-11.8% expected).
Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
July 21, 2023 06:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
July 21, 2023 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
July 21, 2023 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
July 21, 2023 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
July 21, 2023 01:01 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
July 21, 2023 12:15 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Energy
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY, WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 10, 2023 01:20 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 3, 2023 02:50 AM
        Research
        EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 26, 2023 03:19 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.