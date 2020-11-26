Asia Morning Nov 27

November 26, 2020 8:55 PM
On Thursday, U.S. financial markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

European stocks still lacked momentum. The Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.12%, Germany's DAX was little changed, France's CAC 40 dipped 0.08% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.44%.

Spot gold rebounded $8 (+0.46%) to $1,815 an ounce.

U.S. WTI crude futures (January) declined $0.72 (-1.58%) to $44.99 a barrel.

The forex market saw thin trading volumes during the Thanksgiving holiday. The ICE Dollar Index kept the key 92.00 level. 

EUR/USD edged lower to 1.1913 from 1.1917 Wednesday. Germany's GfK Consumer Confidence Index slid to -6.7 for December (-4.9 expected). France's official Consumer Confidence Indicator declined to 90 in November (92 expected).

GBP/USD eased 0.13% to 1.3357 ending a four-session rally.

USD/JPY declined 0.19% to 104.26

USD/CHF was down for a third day losing 0.18% to 0.9066.

AUD/USD held up at 0.7360.

USD/CAD added 0.08% to 1.3017.

