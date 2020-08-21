AstraZeneca 082120

August 21, 2020 6:00 AM
Uptrend
AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi has been approved in Japan for the treatment of patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, in combination with etoposide plus a choice of platinum chemotherapy.

From a chartist point of view, the stock consolidates above a key support at 8310. As long as this level is not broken, a bounce would be expected towards 9113 at first.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital

