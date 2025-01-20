AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie snaps a 6-week losing streak

The correlations between AUD/USD, the yuan and USD remain in play. But with the latter two stalling at important resistance levels, perhaps AUD/USD could achieve a bounce.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Sunday 12:21 PM
aus_07
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • AUD/USD snapped a 6-week losing streak, helped by a weaker US dollar and stronger yuan
  • While the Australian dollar rose again most currencies, it was more of a reprieve from selling over a risk-on bounce
  • The 4-day week in the US and lack of top-tier day might suppress volatility for AUD/USD this week

 

20250119auPCT

 

The week kicks off with the US on public holiday, which means volatility could be lower than usual (even by Monday’s standards). Unless we get a surprise LPR cut from the PBOC to give risk a slight pump. There is no top-tier economic data for Australia this week. While the business confidence and PMI reports warrant a look to gauge the strength of the economy, neither tend to prompt much of a market reaction.

 

There is a chance that the RBNZ will deliver another 50bp cut in February, unless we see an uptick in their quarterly inflation report. And AUD/USD could find itself bid if NZ inflation comes in hotter than expected, as both AU and NZ CPI’s tend to track one another over the longer term.

 

We’ll need to wait until the back end of the week before US data piles in, with jobless claims, S&P Global PMIs and the Michigan University consumer sentiment report lined up. They don’t quite have that ‘NFP’ or ‘CPI’ status, and given the 4-day week for the US we could find volatility to be on the lower side.

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in 2025

 

20250119auCalendar

 

AUD/USD correlations:

  • The positive correlation between the yuan and AUD/USD remains in place, although its strength has dwindled
  • The same can be said for the inverse correlation between the US dollar and AUD/USD
  • Looking through the correlations with AUD/USD, none of the 11 markets we track are strong (defined at 0.8 or higher, or -0.8 or less)

20250119auCorrelations

 

 

AUD/USD futures – market positioning from the COT report:

  • Only minor adjustments were made to AUD/USD positioning last week, with large speculators increasing net-short exposure by ~4k contracts and asset managers reducing their by the equivalent
  • This effectively cancels out the change between both sets of traders, who remain net short but not at a sentiment extreme
  • That said, we’ve seen an extended move to the downside and I remain convinced we’re due a bounce
  • Also note that the weekly close chart is holding above a major support level and now trying to move higher

20250119auCOT

 

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in 2025

 

AUD/USD technical analysis

The chart below demonstrates the importance of the US dollar and yuan to AUD/USD. The USD index and USD/CNH have performed a strong bullish move while AUD/USD has rolled over in what is effectively a straight line. It is also interesting to note that both of the former markets have stalled around resistance, which has allowed AUD/USD to break a 6-week losing streak and close back above the 2022 weekly-close low. It also means that the depth of any retracement for AUD/USD sits in the hands of how the USD index and USD/CNH perform around current levels.

20250119audusd1

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: AUD/USD Weekly Outlook AUD/USD Forex Australia APAC session
Latest market news
View more news
FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD 1st Green Week in 7, but Can Support Hold?
Today 03:00 AM
Gold Price Snaps Three-Day Rally Ahead of Trump Inauguration
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: Trump and BoJ Set to Spark Volatility Amid Yield Disconnect
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Fresh 4-Year High on Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 07:30 AM
GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
January 17, 2025 06:50 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest AUD/USD Weekly Outlook articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: 4-year low heading into US CPI and AU jobs
By:
Matt Simpson
January 13, 2025 02:07 AM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Bears eye a sub-63c Aussie
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 15, 2024 10:54 PM
      aus_04
      AUD/USD weekly outlook: Can seasonality save the Aussie?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 1, 2024 11:06 PM
        aus_07
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: With speculative vols rising, a low may have been seen
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 25, 2024 12:31 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.