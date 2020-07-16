AUDUSD resuming its uptrend

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 16, 2020 7:32 PM
6 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The US Dollar was bullish against all of its major pairs on Thursday.  

On the economic data front, Retail Sales Advance released +7.5% on month in June (+5.0% expected), from a revised +18.2% in May. Initial Jobless Claims slightly fell to 1,300K for the week ending July 11th (1,250K expected), from a revised 1,310K in the week before. Continuing Claims declined to 17,338K for the week ending July 4th (17,500K expected), from a revised 17,760K in the prior week.    

On Friday, Housing Starts for June are expected to increase to 1,180K on month, from 974K in May. Finally, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index for the July preliminary reading is expected to rise to 79.0 on month, from 78.1 in the June final reading.       

The Euro was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CHF and USD. In Europe, the European Central Bank has announced its interest rates decision, let unchanged as expected. ECB also decided to keep pandemic bond-buying program unchanged at 1.35 trillion euros. The European Commission has reported May trade balance at 9.4 billion euros (vs 1.6 billion euros surplus in April). France's INSEE has posted final readings of June CPI at +0.2% (vs +0.1% on year expected). The U. K. Office for National Statistics has reported ILO jobless rate for the three months to May at 3.9% (vs 4.2% expected).

The Australian dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs and dropped 37 pips against the USD in Thursday's U.S. trading session. 

With the US Dollar bullish and Australian dollar bearish against their major pairs, how is the AUD/USD trading?

On a 4-hour chart, the AUD/USD is attempting to resume its prior uptrend after breaking above a symmetrical triangle continuation pattern. Key support rests at the 0.692 level near the 200-period moving average. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Happy Trading
Related tags: AUD Forex Forex USD

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 outlook: META earnings to decline for 6th straight quarter?
Today 03:32 PM
S&P500 forecast: Calm before earnings ramp up this week
Today 01:01 PM
EUR/USD forecast, USD/CAD forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:29 AM
Commitment of traders report (COT):
Today 01:20 AM
Are Equity Markets Too Relaxed?
April 21, 2023 08:11 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, pharmaceuticals, oil giants and UK banks
April 21, 2023 03:10 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest AUD articles

Federal reserve building
Powell prepares to pontificate to policymakers, AUD/USD tests 0.6700 support
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 6, 2023 04:21 PM
    Research
    The RBA are expected to hike by 25bp tomorrow
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 6, 2023 01:47 AM
      Research
      AU employment miss adds to the Aussie's woes
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 19, 2023 01:42 AM
        Research
        Australian business sentiment stalls, consumer sentiment falls
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 8, 2022 02:22 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.