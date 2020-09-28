Bad Covid situation in the UK

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 28, 2020 4:12 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Covid-19 situation is worsening in the U.K. as the government has added London to its watch list of potential pandemic hot spots. Tomorrow, August Mortgage approvals will be published.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, GBP/USD stands below its 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI remains within its selling area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.3000. The nearest support would be set at horizontal support at 1.2500 and a second one would be set at June bottom at 1.2250 in extension.
Chart analysis of Pound Sterling(GBP) to US Dollar(USD). Published in September 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

 
 
Related tags: Forex Forex GBP

Latest market news

DAX, USD/JPY Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:28 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Serco share price jumps after raising outlook
Today 07:15 AM
EUR/USD is back below 1.0900 ahead of euro CPI reports and US GDP
Today 04:58 AM
WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Oil defies USD strength despite hawkish Fed comments
Yesterday 10:52 PM
Trader’s guide to the Purchasing Managers’ Index
Yesterday 07:58 PM
Central bankers signal rising rates globally
Yesterday 06:08 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Research
AUD/USD dragged lower by slower pace of AU inflation
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 02:55 AM
    Gold trading
    Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 28th June 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 27, 2023 10:58 PM
      Research
      USD/CAD outlook: Stronger US data could put floor under Loonie
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 27, 2023 04:18 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD, USD/CAD analysis: CPI reports for AUD and CAD traders in focus
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 27, 2023 03:09 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.