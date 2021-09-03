Big miss to NFP will it keep the Fed on hold

September 3, 2021 2:11 PM
18 views
"Newspaper snippet of jobs board"

The Non-Farm Payroll headline print for August was unexpected to say the least.  The US economy added just 235,000 jobs to the economy vs 750,000 expected. (See Matt Weller’s NFP Preview here). The July revision from 943,000 to 1,053,000 was hardly a consolation given the large miss for August.   On the positive side, the Unemployment Rate fell to 5.2% from 5.4% and Average Hourly Earnings increased to 0.6% from 0.3%.  However, the damage may have been done for those who considered conditions met for the Fed to announce tapering at the September meeting.

What are Non-Farm payrolls?

At the Jackson Hole Symposium, Jerome Powell said that there is “much ground to cover” for the Fed to meet its employment goals, which would give them the go-ahead to taper.  Today’s Non-Farm Payroll print does not offer much hope for that goal to be met.  To the dismay of many Fed forecasters, this may mean that a taper announcement will not occur at the September meeting, getting pushed further out into Q4.  At least the Fed should be happy that as inflation is heading higher, earnings data shows that wages are moving higher as well. 

What is inflation?

The US Dollar sold off 92.23 down to 91.94 immediately following the release of the data and has now broken through the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the May 25th low to the August 20th highs, near 92.12.  If today closes below 92.22, it will be the 9th of the past 11 days that the DXY will have closed lower.  Horizontal support is near 91.78, followed but the 50% retracement level near 91.63 and the 200 Day Moving Average at 91.33.  Although it is possible for price to bounce in the near-term, the charts show that it will be difficult to make any headway on the upside.  If price closes above or near 92.22, a hammer will have formed. Horizontal resistance above is at 92.40 and 92.80.  The August 20th  highs are at 93.73.

TradingView chart of DXY Daily. Analysed on September 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Although the weaker print is bad for the US Dollar, it was good for the price of Gold (XAU/USD).  On a 240-minute timeframe, Gold broke higher out of a pennant formation on the release of the data.  The target for the pennant is near 1857, however price must first get through strong horizontal resistance at 1834 and again at 1847.25.  Support is at the top trendline of the pennant near 1818 and then the bottom trendline and horizontal support near 1805.

TradingView chart of XAU/USD 4h. Analysed on September 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The Non-Farm Payroll print today was much weaker than expected. This may have dashed any hopes of a Fed taper announcement at the September 22nd meeting.  It was also bad news for the US Dollar, however it was good news for Gold!


Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

 
Related tags: Forex Gold NFP Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Nasdaq extends winning streak
Yesterday 06:24 PM
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Accenture and Halfords
Yesterday 02:20 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks head for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 01:15 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:25 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Valuations look lofty as it hits 14-month high
Yesterday 10:17 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:23 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Research
USD/JPY, ASX 200 Analysis: The ECB hike rates, BOJ next up
By:
Matt Simpson
June 15, 2023 10:10 PM
    Research
    AUD/NZD, AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: NZ enters a technical recession
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 14, 2023 11:06 PM
      Research
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: Currencies tread water ahead of today's FOMC meeting
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 14, 2023 05:35 AM
        Research
        DAX, FTSE Analysis: The DAX gets back in its box ahead of ECB meeting
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 12, 2023 04:50 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.