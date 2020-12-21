Can the AUDUSD continue to rise

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 21, 2020 6:25 PM
3 views
multiple currencies
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The US Dollar was bullish against all of its major pairs on Monday. On the US economic data front, no major economic data was released.

On Tuesday, GDP for the third quarter third reading is expected to remain at +33.1% on quarter, in line with the third quarter second reading. The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for December is expected to rise to 97.0 on month, from 96.1 in November. Finally, Existing Homes Sales for November are expected to fall to 6.70 million on month, from 6.85 million in October. 

The Euro was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the JPY and USD. In Europe, the European Commission has posted preliminary readings of December Consumer Confidence Index at -13.9 (vs -17.3 expected).

The Australian dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CAD and GBP.

Technically speaking, on a daily chart, the AUD/USD began a short-term downtrend on Monday after the pair dropped below Friday’s low. It appears that the pair used the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) as support. If the intermediate-term uptrend can continue then the next major targets are 0.7675 and 0.7810. If the pair retreats further, then speculators should look to the 20-day SMA for further support.  If price fails to hold above the 20-day SMA, then the next support level would be 0.7415.  

Chart analysis tracking AUD to USD with technical analysis. Published in December 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: AUD USD Forex Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Silver forecast: Metal heading to $25?
Today 05:03 PM
Oil up again, Indices flat on rate uncertainty
Today 04:21 PM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: NVIDIA to book biggest quarterly gain in two decades
Today 02:09 PM
Nasdaq enters a bull market: US Open
Today 12:51 PM
Copper outlook: Metal sets for potential rally
Today 12:15 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:26 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest AUD articles

Federal reserve building
Powell prepares to pontificate to policymakers, AUD/USD tests 0.6700 support
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 6, 2023 04:21 PM
    Research
    The RBA are expected to hike by 25bp tomorrow
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 6, 2023 01:47 AM
      Research
      AU employment miss adds to the Aussie's woes
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 19, 2023 01:42 AM
        Research
        Australian business sentiment stalls, consumer sentiment falls
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 8, 2022 02:22 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.