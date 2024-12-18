Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds

USD/CAD surged to fresh yearly highs - bulls vulnerable into major resistance. Battle lines drawn on the weekly technical chart.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Wednesday 6:14 PM
canada_04-LONC02G510KMD6R
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Weekly Trade Levels

  • USD/CAD breakout underway- bulls attempt four-week rally to fresh multi-year highs
  • USD/CAD now approaching initial resistance objectives- FOMC, Core PCE on tap
  • Resistance 1.4189-1.42 (key), 1.4357, 1.4538– Support 1.3984/90, 1.3881/99 (key), 1.3773

The US Dollar is poised to mark a fourth consecutive weekly advance against the Canadian Dollar with a breakout in USD/CAD surging to fresh multi-year highs. All eyes now fall on the Fed with the December interest rate decision on tap later today. Battle lines drawn on the USD/CAD weekly technical chart.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Weekly

Canadian Dollar Price Chart-USDCAD Trade Outlook-USD CAD Technical Forecast-12-18-2024 

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last  month’s Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast we noted that the USD/CAD rally had extended into resistance and that, “From a trading standpoint, pullbacks would need to be limited to 1.3881 IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 1.42 needed to fuel the next leg of the advance.” USD/CAD held resistance for two-weeks before breaking higher with price rallying more than 2.3% since the start of the month.

A slight adjustment to our slope keeps USD/CAD within the confines of the ascending pitchfork we’ve been tracking off the September lows. Initial weekly resistance is eyed at the 2020 high-week close at 1.4357 and is backed by more significant confluent zones at the 1.618% extension of the 2023 advance at 1.4482 and the 2016 close high at 1.4538. Note that the upper parallel converges on these levels into the close of the year and both levels represents areas of interest for possible topside exhaustion / price inflection IF reached.

Initial weekly support rests back at 1.4189-1.42 with medium-term bullish invalidation now raised to the highlighted median-line confluence around 1.4098-1.4115- a break / close below this threshold would suggest a more significant high was registered / threaten a larger correction within the yearly uptrend. Subsequent support objectives rests wit the 2020 March reversal close at 1.3990 and the 2022 high-week close (HWC) / 2023 high at 1.3881/99.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Bottom line: The USD/CAD breakout is approaching initial resistance objectives just higher with major event risk on tap into the close of the week. From a technical standpoint, the outlook remains constructive while above the median-line / 1.41. From at trading standpoint, losses should be limited to this week’s low IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 1.4358 needed to keep the focus on a stretch towards the upper parallel / 1.4480- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Keep in mind the FOMC interest rate decision is on tap later today with key US inflation data slated for Friday. Stay nimble into the releases and watch the weekly close here for guidance. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook for a closer look at the near-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

US/ Canada Economic Data Release

 US Canada Economic Calendar-USDCAD Trade Outlook-USDCAD Technical Forecast-12-18-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

 

Related tags: Canadian Dollar USD/CAD Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Michael Boutros
Latest market news
View more news
EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
Today 04:14 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Above 30
Today 02:45 PM
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
Yesterday 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
Yesterday 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
Yesterday 01:56 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Canadian Dollar articles

usdcad_07
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Highs, Trump Tariff Threat Drives
By:
James Stanley
December 13, 2024 07:36 PM
    Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Bulls Brace for BoC
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    December 10, 2024 06:42 PM
      canada_02
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Strength After Trump Tariff Threat
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 4, 2024 04:03 PM
        usdcad_05
        Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Rips on Trump Tariffs
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        November 26, 2024 02:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.