Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bears Emerge

Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Weekly / Daily Trade Levels
- USD/JPY reversal off key resistance breaks initial uptrend support
- USD/JPY risk for deeper correction into monthly cross
- Resistance 152, 153.40, 154.34 (key)- Support ~150.50, 149.60-150.19, 148.16 (key)
The Japanese Yen is poised to mark a third consecutive daily advance against the US Dollar with a break below the November opening-range lows in USD/JPY now threatening a deeper correction. Battle lines drawn on the USD/JPY weekly & daily technical charts into the December open.Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Yen setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.
Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Weekly
Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView
Technical Outlook: In my last Japanese Yen Technical Forecast we noted that the USD/JPY had, “responded to Fibonacci resistance with price poised to mark an outside-reversal on the heels of a four-week rally- risk for a larger pullback within the broader uptrend. From a trading standpoint, losses should be limited to the median-line / 153 IF price is heading for a breakout on this stretch…” USD/JPY has now plunged more than 3.7% off those highs with price breaking below the 153-handle today.
On a weekly basis, the focus is on a weekly close sub-152- to keep the immediate short-bias viable into the December open. Note that 152 is defined by the 1989 high, the 1986 low, the 2022/2023 highs, and currently converges on the 200-day moving average. A close below this threshold would suggest a larger pullback is underway.
Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Daily
Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView
A closer look at the daily chart shows USD/JPY breaking below the median-line yesterday with price now attempting a break the objective monthly opening-range lows. Initial support rests along the 25% parallel (currently ~150.50s) and is backed closely a key technical range at 149.60-150.20- a region defined by the 2023 high-week close (HWC) and the 38.2% retracement of the September advance. Broader bullish invalidation now raised to the lower parallel / 50% retracement at 148.16.
Resistance now eyed at back at 153.40 with a breach / close above the median-line / monthly high-day reversal close at 154.34 needed to mark uptrend resumption. Key resistance unchanged at 156.67.
Bottom line: A break below the median-line suggests the potential for a larger correction within the September uptrend with initial support objectives now coming into view. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on a stretch towards 150 IF reached. Ultimately, we are looking for an exhaustion low ahead of 148 for the September rally to remain viable with a breach / close above 154.34 needed to mark uptrend resumption.
Keep in mind we are heading into the Thanksgiving holiday and the close of the month with US non-farm payrolls on tap next week. Stay nimble into the monthly cross and watch the weekly closes for guidance here. Review my latest Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook for a closer look at the near-term USD/JPY technical trade levels.
USD/JPY Key Economic Data Releases
Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.
Active Weekly Technical Charts
- Crude Oil (WTI)
- Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD)
- British Pound (GBP/USD)
- Euro (EUR/USD)
- Australian Dollar (AUD/USD)
- Swiss Franc (USD/CHF)
- US Dollar Index (DXY)
- Gold (XAU/USD)
--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist
Follow Michael on X @MBForex
Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.
We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.