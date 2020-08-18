China A50 Index and Hang Seng Index are Rebounding from Recent Low

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 19, 2020 12:52 AM
11 views
China flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and China A50 Remains trading within the range of July. Investors are weighing on the tension between the U.S. and China. Recently, the U.S. government further tightens the restrictions on Huawei to access the chips.

Last week, China's retail sales unexpectedly dropped 1.1% on year in July, while industrial production was up 4.8% on year, lower than the expectation of the increase of 5.1%. The economic data suggested that the recovery of the economy still has uncertainty.

However, the technical outlook of Hang and China A50 Index remains bullish. Let's take a look at the below charts.

China A50 Index (short term): Bullish bias above 14750

Market chart demonstrating China A50 Index is rebounding. Published in August 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

China A50 rebounded around 5% from July's low at 14750 after breaking above the falling wedge. In fact, the index prices are supported by a rising trend line drawn from March low. Currently, the prices are trading above both rising 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

Bullish readers could set the support level at 14750, while the resistance levels would be located at 16465 (July's high) and 16935 (127.2% Fibonacci expansion).


Hang Seng Index (short Term): Rebound expected

Market chart demonstrating Hang Seng Index is rebounding. Published in August 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

The Hang Seng Index rebounded from 24150 after touching the rising trend line drawn from March low. Currently, the index returns the level above both 20-day and 50-day moving averages. The relative strength index also bounced after failing to penetrate the previous low at 37.

In this case, unless the support level at 24150 (the previous low) is violated, the index could consider a rise to the resistance levels at 25800 (61.8% fibonacci retracement) and 26750 (the previous high).
Related tags: China A50 Indices China

Latest market news

AUD/USD, AUD/CAD Analysis: Hawkish BOC hike concerns doves
Today 03:14 AM
Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: BOC and RBA hikes forces gold lower on Fed bets
Yesterday 10:52 PM
Nasdaq 100 falters as Canada’s rate hike focusses attention on next week’s US decision
Yesterday 07:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 profit-taking as Canada’s rate hike focusses attention on next week’s US decision
Yesterday 06:13 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI extends recovery
Yesterday 04:30 PM
Canadian dollar analysis: BOC surprises with a hike, USD/CAD falls to trendline support
Yesterday 02:24 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest China A50 articles

Research
Markets mixed as investors eye bigger events
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2023 01:07 PM
    China flag
    Index in Focus: China A50
    By:
    Joe Perry CMT
    January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
      China flag
      China worries resurface
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      November 9, 2022 11:54 AM
        China flag
        Yuan, Chinese stocks tumble as economic concerns grow
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 24, 2022 10:00 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.