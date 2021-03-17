Commodity market hours

Rebecca Cattlin
Senior Financial Writer
March 17, 2021 8:00 AM
What are the commodity market hours?

Commodity market hours are virtually 24 hours a day, five days a week, depending on which market you choose – most close from Friday evening to Sunday. Unlike forex market hours, there are no global sessions to watch out for. Instead commodity hours are generally split up by asset type and the commodity exchange in question.

Commodity market opening times

Take a look at the table below for the trading hours of some of our most popular markets.

Market name

Spot (non-expiring contracts)

Futures

US Crude (WTI)

4am Sunday to 8:15pm Friday (except from 9pm and 10pm)

10pm Sunday to 9pm Friday (except from 9pm to 10pm)

UK Crude (Brent)

1am Sunday to 11pm Friday

24 hours

Heating Oil

N/A

10pm Sunday to 9pm Friday

Natural Gas

N/A

10pm Sunday to 9pm Friday

Gold (XAU/USD)

10:01pm Sunday to 9pm Friday (except from 9pm to 10pm)

Silver (XAG/USD)

10:01pm Sunday to 9pm Friday (except from 9pm to 10pm)

Corn

N/A

12am Sunday to 6:15pm Friday

(Except from 12:45pm to 1:30 pm and 6:20pm to 12am)

London Wheat

N/A

9:25am Sunday to 5:28pm Friday

When is the best time to trade commodities?

Not all commodity trading hours will experience the same levels of activity, which makes it important for you to know when to enter and exit the market to achieve the best results for your strategy.

Obviously, the best time of day to trade will vary by commodity market, and depending on which commodity exchange you’re using, but here are a few popular trading sessions for commodities.

  • WTI Crude Oil: During the traditional pit trading hours of 9:00 am to 2:30 am EST WTI crude exhibits high trading volumes
  • Agricultural Futures: Any release of the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report will have an influence on trading volume on agricultural markets – such as corn, wheat and soybeans – which will impact prices
  • Gold: There’s usually greater volatility around the London session open at 8am (GMT), the and Wall Street open at (1:30pm GMT). This is because whenever the opening bell rings, there’s a rush of orders

Our commodity trading hours

To see more of our commodity hours, open an account and take a look at each market’s information in our platform.

