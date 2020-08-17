Cranswick, the food producer, posted 1Q sales that increased 24.8% The company said that the outlook for the current financial year ending 27 March 2021 is now expected to be ahead of its previous expectations.From a chartist point of view, the bullish gap opened on August 17 allowed the stock to break above a congestion area in place since late March. Technical indicators are positively oriented. A new up leg would now be anticipated towards Fibonacci targets at 4220 and then 4705.
Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital
