CRH 082020

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 20, 2020 6:14 AM
1 views
Downward trend
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The provider of building materials posted 1H operating profit down 4% to 764 million dollars on sales down 3% on a like-for-like basis. Those figures beats estimates. CRH expects 3Q Ebitda to be in line with the year earlier, but can't currently provide a FY guidance. 

From a charting point of view, the stock tested the key resistance at 3120 at the open but failed to break above it. As long as this level is not surpassed, a consolidation move would be expected towards 2880 at first.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital

Related tags: Equities Technical Analysis

Latest market news

New Nasdaq bull market when rates peak?
June 9, 2023 06:13 PM
Earnings This Week: Oracle, Adobe and Ashtead
June 9, 2023 03:14 PM
Purchasing power parity: definition, formula and uses
June 9, 2023 12:44 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
June 9, 2023 11:59 AM
Equities trading: definition, examples and how to trade
June 9, 2023 11:00 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Tesla stock pops as automakers join charging network
June 9, 2023 10:04 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: Oracle, Adobe and Ashtead
By:
Joshua Warner
June 9, 2023 03:14 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    June 9, 2023 11:59 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      Equities trading: definition, examples and how to trade
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      June 9, 2023 11:00 AM
        Research
        S&P 500 analysis: Tesla stock pops as automakers join charging network
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        June 9, 2023 10:04 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.