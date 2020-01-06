Daily Forex Technical Strategy Tues 07 Jan

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
January 6, 2020 11:46 PM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

GBP/USD – Bounced towards key short-term resistance zone


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has staged the expected bounce towards the intermediate resistance of 1.3235 (minor descending trendline from 13 Dec 2019 high & 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the prior slide from 31 Dec 2019 high to 03 Jan 2020 low of 1.3053) with the hourly RSI oscillator that is coming close to an extreme overbought level. (click here for a recap).
  • Maintain bearish bias below 1.3300 short-term pivotal resistance for another round of potential slide to target the near-term supports of 1.3000 and 1.2920 in the first step. However, an hourly close above 1.3300 negates the bearish scenario for a squeeze up to retest the 13 Dec 2019 swing high of 1.3515.  

EUR/USD – Further potential upside remains in progress


click to enlarge chart

  • Last Fri, 03 Jan pull-backed in price action has managed to hold above the 1.1150 short-term pivotal support as per highlighted in our previous report (printed an intraday low of 1.1123) and staged a rebound thereafter from the pull-back support of the former major descending resistance from 24 Sep 2018 high.
  • Maintain bullish bias above an adjusted key short-term pivotal support now at 1.1120 for a further potential push up to retest 1.1240 before targeting the next intermediate resistance of 1.1285 (minor ascending channel resistance & Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster). However, an hourly close below 1.1115 negates the bearish scenario for a further slide towards the 1.1060/1040 medium-term support.

USD/JPY – Bounced up towards 108.60/95 key short-term resistance


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has staged bounce of 77 pips from yesterday, 06 Jan low of 107.74 and almost hit the 108.60 intermediate resistance as per highlighted in our previous report. In addition, the hourly RSI oscillator has just retreated from a corresponding descending resistance near the overbought region.
  • Maintain bearish bias below 108.95 short-term pivotal resistance for a potential continuation of the downleg sequence to retest 107.90/75 before targeting 107.60 next in the first step. However, a clearance with an hourly close above 108.95 negates the bearish scenario for a push up to retest the recent 109.70 range resistance.

AUD/USD – Watch the 06930 key short-term support


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has managed to test and hold at the 0.6930 short-term pivotal support with a hourly RSI oscillator that has managed to exit from its oversold region.
  • Maintain bullish bias and added 0.6965 as an upside trigger level; an hourly close above 0.6965 reinforces the start of a potential upleg to retest 0.7030 before targeting the next intermediate resistance of 0.7060/7080.
  • However, a break with an hourly close below 0.6930 invalidates the bullish scenario for a further slide towards the medium-term support at 0.6835.

Charts are from eSignal


Related tags: EUR GBP Forex USD

Latest market news

Indices bounce back amidst signs that inflation is sticky
Yesterday 06:50 PM
The Week Ahead: RBA, ECB and Fed meetings in focus
Yesterday 05:42 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks slip on sticky inflation & AMZN warns on cloud growth
Yesterday 12:55 PM
Dollar Outlook: Greenback rebounds on BoJ ahead of key events – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:02 PM
Social trading: what is it and how does it work?
Yesterday 08:30 AM
EUR/USD forecast, USD/JPY forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:39 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest EUR articles

Graphic of trading data chart
European Open: EUR/USD consolidates ahead of German IFO report
By:
Matt Simpson
March 27, 2023 04:43 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    EUR/USD: Rally potential after hot Spanish and French CPI readings
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      European Open: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP in focus for eurozone CPI
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 23, 2023 05:03 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 17, 2023 04:05 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.