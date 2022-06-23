Dr Copper Chimes in on the recession debate

The Federal Reserve (Fed) is the central bank of the United States and operates under a dual mandate to effectively promote the goals of maximum employment while maintaining price stability.

June 23, 2022 6:44 AM
Molten metal

The Federal Reserve (Fed) is the central bank of the United States and operates under a dual mandate to effectively promote the goals of maximum employment while maintaining price stability.

Prices are considered stable when consumers and businesses don’t have to worry about rising or falling prices when making plans or borrowing or lending for long periods.

With official inflation readings at multi-decade highs and the unemployment rate at multi-decade lows, policymakers are acting to reverse the trends in both by raising interest rates, as they are legally required to do.

However, the concern is that growth is slowing, and as acknowledged by Fed Chair Powell overnight, there is a risk that steep interest rate hikes may tip the U.S economy into recession.

How close to a recession is the U.S. economy?

The most common definition of a recession is two consecutive quarters of negative growth, which means that a recession is confirmed retrospectively.

In Q1 of 2022, real GDP in the U.S unexpectedly decreased at an annual rate of 1.5%, the worst quarterly fall since the 31.2% pandemic decline in Q2 of 2020. If GDP were to decline again in Q2 2022 (released July 28), it would all but confirm the U.S economy had entered a recession.

While a second unexpected decline cannot be ruled out in Q2, especially given the soft patch in recent data, most economists expect to see a positive GDP number for Q2 2022, which means that a recession is more than likely a story for 2023.

Why are we talking about a recession now?

While the timing and probabilities of a recession are open to debate, markets are forward-looking. They are acutely aware that the Fed has a very dubious track record of raising interest rates high enough to tame inflation without sending the economy into a recession.

Dr Copper chimes in with his verdict

One of the traditional measures of global economic health and recession is the price of copper. Demand for copper increases during an expansionary economic cycle, while demand for copper drops when global growth is slowing.

Overnight the price of copper futures fell to a 15-month low, almost 25% below its $5.0395 l/b cycle high from just four months ago.

As viewed on the chart below, copper has extended its break lower during today’s session in Asia. Providing copper remains below resistance at $4.00/$4.15 (formerly support), the pullback has room to extend lower towards weekly support at $3.50.

Copper daily chart 23rd of June

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of June 23 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

 

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Copper Metals recession Fed
Latest market news
View more news
Hang Seng, China A50: Moderately loose powers fast and furious rally
Today 12:21 AM
Iron Ore, Copper: Sparks fly as China sets stage for super stimulus
Yesterday 10:19 PM
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY rally with China during risk-on trade
Yesterday 09:50 PM
EUR/USD Monthly Opening Range Intact Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
Yesterday 08:30 PM
USD/JPY Pulls Back as EUR/JPY Tests Key Resistance at 160.00
Yesterday 07:40 PM
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, Cable Correction
Yesterday 05:35 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Copper articles

Quarry and various stones
Be cautious chasing COMEX copper higher with big bears lurking above $5
By:
David Scutt
May 16, 2024 10:58 PM
    gold_06
    Gold, silver and copper eyeing upside, US inflation report key to US dollar impact
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 10, 2024 12:36 AM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold, silver and copper analysis: Metals rally on China optimism and weaker dollar
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 13, 2024 05:00 PM
        Research
        US dollar bears remain undeterred: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 15, 2024 01:45 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.