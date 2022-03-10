ECB flips to a more hawkish tone

March 10, 2022 10:06 PM
24 views

At the February ECB meeting, the central bank reiterated that it would be ending PEPP in March but continue buying bonds under the Asset Purchase Program at a pace of 40 billion Euros a month in Q2, 30 billion Euros a month in Q3 and 20 billion Euros a month in Q4. However, due to the continued increase in inflation since the last meeting, all that has changed!  CPI for February rose to 5.8% YoY from 5.1% YoY in January.  ECB members knew they had to do something, and they did. 

In the statement, the ECB dropped the language suggesting that rates could be lower than they currently forecast.  In addition, it dropped the pledge to end APP “shortly” before rates raise.  It also announced a faster winding down of their asset program.  PEPP will still end in March.  However, it will now only purchase 40 billion Euros worth of bonds in April, 30 billion Euros worth of bonds in May, and 20 billion Euros work of bonds in June.  This would effectively end the bond purchase program in Q3, rather than Q4. 

The ECB also changed its forecasts for inflation and growth.  Previously, the central bank had forecast inflation at 3.2% for 2022, 1.8% for 2023, and 1.8% for 2024.  These forecasts all have been revised higher.  The ECB now forecasts inflation at 5.1% for 2022, 2.1% for 2023 and 1.9% for 2024. This is a large revision to the 2022 forecast!  Note that the ECB targets 2% inflation.  Regarding growth, forecasts were lowered.  Previously, the ECB had forecast growth at 4.2% for 2022, 2.9% for 2023.  These forecasts have been revised lower.  The ECB now forecasts growth at only 3.7% for 2022 and 2.8% for 2023.  In a nutshell, higher revisions were made for inflation and lower revisions were made to growth!

EUR/USD had initially gone bid on the hawkish statement, however had later pulled back as traders used the opportunity to sell the bounce on the risk-off move in stocks.  High inflation and lower growth lead to stagflation, which investors don’t like!  In addition, although there had been a 3rd meeting between Russian and Ukraine officials, the meeting ended without any further progress. Therefore, traders were happy to buy US Dollars at better levels on the bounce.

20220310 eurusd daily Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a daily timeframe, EUR/USD bounced off the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the lows of January 28th to the highs of February 10th near 1.0890.  Also, notice the horizontal long-term trendline at the lows which dates to January 2017!  When the pair bounced after the meeting, it stopped abruptly at the previous lows (now resistance) at 1.1121.  First support is at the long-term trendline and the March 7th lows near 1.0806.  Below there is horizontal support at 1.0727, which is the lows from April 2020.  Resistance is at Thursday’s high (and the lows of January 28th) at 1.1121, then the top downward sloping trendline dating back to May 2021 near 1.1200.

20220310 eurusd 15

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Although the ECB pledged to speed up the pace of bond tapering due to increased inflation, it also increased its forecast for inflation and lowered its forecast for growth.  Markets took this as a negative and sold EUR/USD after an initial bounce.  Watch previous lows and the long-term trendline to see if it can hold!

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex ECB EUR USD

Latest market news

Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
September 22, 2023 09:50 PM
Nasdaq rallies on lower bond yields in see-saw markets
September 22, 2023 05:32 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Short-covering boost for stocks in tumultuous week
September 22, 2023 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
September 22, 2023 02:36 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rise but are set for heavy weekly losses
September 22, 2023 01:09 PM
Problems with the Magnificent Seven Stocks
September 22, 2023 12:39 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

stocks_02
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Short-covering boost for stocks in tumultuous week
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
September 22, 2023 04:00 PM
    stocks_05
    Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    September 22, 2023 02:36 PM
      Wall Street sign with a building in background
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 22, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      September 22, 2023 12:13 PM
        Forex trading
        Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Yields in focus – Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        September 22, 2023 11:00 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.