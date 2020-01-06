EURAUD at Inflection Point

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
January 6, 2020 4:35 PM
2 views
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

With both the Caixin Services PMI and the Caixin Composite PMI for China coming in worse than expected earlier today, the Australian Dollar was on its heels on most the day.  Combine China’s numbers with a stronger Markit Services and Composite PMIs from many European countries and with the EU as a whole, and we get a strong case for a move higher in EUR/AUD.  However, did the pair move too far too fast?

In just two days, EUR/AUD pared losses that took 8 days in the making, over a 1% move from yesterday’s lows at 1.5964 to today’s high at 1.6131.  Today though, EUR/AUD came to a screeching halt at the 200 Day moving average near 1.6160 and the 50% retracement level of the move from the highs on December 16th to Friday’s lows.

TradingView chart of EUR/AUD. Analysed in January 2020

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

On a 240-minute chart, EUR/AUD retraced to strong horizontal support, at 1.6150.  The RSI has also moved into overbought territory (although it has not turned lower).  This suggests the pair may be ready for some type of short-term pullback. 

TradingView chart of EUR/AUD. Analysed in January 2020

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

EUR/AUD bears will look to short near 1.6150 with stops above.  Resistance comes across at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the previous mentioned timeframe near 1.6180 (see daily chart), the psychological big figure at 1.6200 and the downward sloping trendline on the 240-minute timeframe near 1.6275.    Bulls will look for a retest of horizontal support near 1.6040 to buy the pair.  Support below at prior lows of 1.5965 and 1.5905. 

Related tags: Euro Forex EUR

Latest market news

Inflation data mixed for Indices, markets calm, Regional Bank drama continues
Yesterday 04:03 PM
Australian dollar analysis: AUD/USD drops sharply as US data slows
Yesterday 03:03 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: PPI cools, jobless claims rise & Disney disappoints
Yesterday 01:18 PM
GBP/USD forecast: What does BoE’s rate hike mean for pound?
Yesterday 01:15 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:06 PM
EURGBP outlook, USDJPY outlook: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:03 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Euro articles

ECB had to hike by 50 bps but euro slips
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 16, 2023 01:31 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    The top 10 most traded currencies
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    January 30, 2023 03:50 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      Weekly COT report: Investors kept piling into gold
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 28, 2022 02:10 AM
        multiple currencies
        EUR/JPY Offers Volatility, Without Much USD Correlation
        By:
        Joe Perry CMT
        April 1, 2020 04:03 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.