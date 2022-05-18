European Open: Fed Evans thinks they need to go beyond ‘neutral’ rate

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 18, 2022 6:22 AM
23 views
Market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 63.8 points (0.9%) and currently trades at 7,176.30
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 149.18 points (0.56%) and currently trades at 26,808.93
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -145.01 points (-0.7%) and currently trades at 20,457.51
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -136 points (-1.02%) and currently trades at 13,194.40

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 2 points (0.03%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,520.35
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 1 points (0.03%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,742.51
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 6 points (0.04%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,191.94

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -60 points (-0.18%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -55.5 points (-0.44%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -11 points (-0.27%)

 

20220518futuresFX

 

Hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell saw a slight lift in the US dollar, as he reinstated his beliefs that they can fight inflation without creating a hard landing for the US economy. The Fed’s Evans went a hawkish step further by suggesting the near-term neutral rate is likely higher than the longer-term one, and that the Fed will likely go ‘beyond’ the neutral rate to tame inflation. Evans estimates that the neutral rate is between 2.25% - 2.5%, which suggests Evans sees rates at 2.72% or higher to tame inflation. However, he thinks that 50 bps hikes may be done by September before they reduce to 25-bs increments.

This has seen a bid for the US dollar early Asia and send currencies across the region slightly lower. Today’s moves in Asia appear to be tied to the US dollar, as the rise in dollar bids this part hour can be seen across several major pairs, alongside emerging FX.

 

AU wage data misses the mark

It’s still quite a novelty that RBA are in hiking mode, given their stubborn reluctance to hike unlike their peers. So it came as a disappointment when today’s wage data, the missing part of the puzzle, undershot expectations. Rising just 0.7% q/q and 2.3% y/y – below 2.5% expected. It’s unlikely to deter the RBA from hiking at their next meeting, but a 40-bps hike now appears less likely. AUD/USD puled back to 70c as it also grappled with the stronger US dollar.

 

GBP/CAD in focus ahead of UK and CA inflation data

20220518gbpcadFX

GBP/CAD formed a 3-day bullish reversal called a Morning Star yesterday, which now sees it bac above the 2019 low. A bullish divergence on RSI has formed on the daily chart, and prices are consolidating in a tight range near yesterday’s high, although the weekly R1 pivot point is capping as resistance.

We anticipated that prices could break higher should UK inflation come in strong today, or hold above the 10-day MA and 1.5926/37 support zone should prices instead retrace first. Keep in mind that Canadian inflation data is released at 13:30, so the ideal outcome for a bullish move is stronger than expected UK inflation, accompanied with weaker Canadian inflation. Next major resistance level is around 1.6200.

 

FTSE: Market Internals

The interim target of 7500 was met and exceeded with a high of 7538, which leaves the 7600 target still up for grabs.

20220518moversFTSEfx

FTSE 350: 4183.88 (0.72%) 17 May 2022

  • 253 (72.29%) stocks advanced and 86 (24.57%) declined
  • 11 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 2 fell to new lows
  • 26.57% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 100% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 14.57% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 32.89% - ContourGlobal PLC (GLO.L)
  • + 7.88% - Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)
  • + 5.91% - Centrica PLC (CNA.L)

Underperformers:

  • -14.9% - TI Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS.L)
  • -6.74% - Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (BCG.L)
  • -5.52% - Chrysalis Investments Ltd (CHRY.L)
FTSE 100 trading guide

 

Up Next (Times in GMT)

20220518calendarGMT

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade. 
Related tags: Forex Commodities Indices Equities FTSE Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Are Equity Markets Too Relaxed?
April 21, 2023 08:11 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, pharmaceuticals, oil giants and UK banks
April 21, 2023 03:10 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks muted ahead of PMIs
April 21, 2023 01:16 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
April 21, 2023 12:10 PM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Where next for MSFT stock ahead of Q3 earnings?
April 21, 2023 08:58 AM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Alphabet stock in play ahead of Q1 earnings
April 21, 2023 08:09 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Graphic of trading data chart
AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY outlook: Yen high on CPI and talk of YCC change
By:
Matt Simpson
April 21, 2023 04:28 AM
    Research
    NZD/USD, AUD/NZD outlook: NZD pairs track headline inflation lower
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 20, 2023 12:30 AM
      Research
      GBP/JPY outlook brightened amid sizzling hot UK inflation
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 19, 2023 03:55 PM
        Forex trading
        GBP/USD Forecast: Currency Pair of the Week
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 17, 2023 01:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.