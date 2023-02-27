European Open: USD/JPY bulls return in style

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 27, 2023 5:29 AM
28 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -94.7 points (-1.3%) and currently trades at 7,212.30
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -40.69 points (-0.15%) and currently trades at 27,412.79
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -151.83 points (-0.76%) and currently trades at 19,858.21
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 5.54 points (0.04%) and currently trades at 13,361.17

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 29 points (0.37%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,907.66
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 6 points (0.14%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,184.82
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -3 points (-0.02%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,206.74

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 20 points (0.06%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 28.25 points (0.24%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 5.5 points (0.14%)

 

20230227futuresFX

 

  • BOE member Ben Broadbent speaks at 09:00 GMT: Opening remarks at the BEAR Research Conference: New Digital Technologies and the Future Financial Landscape
  • Another hot US inflation print weighed on sentiment on Friday, sending al three major US benchmarks lower
  • Predictably, that has weighed on gold prices which now trade around $1803, just shy of our $1800 target – a level I suspect will hold as support
  • US yields continue to climb on growing expectations of a more hawkish Fed, with the 2-year closing at its highest level since 2007 on Friday
  • Oil prices are little changed, which are supported lower supply from Russia’s reduced output, versus high interest rates and expected lower demand
  • There’s no major economic data scheduled for today, so perhaps we’re in for a quiet one

 

USD/JPY 1-hour chart:

20230227usdjpyFX

The combination of a new dove at the helm of BOJ and a strong US inflation report saw USD/JPY print a convincing bullish engulfing day. Prices have since pulled back, and now in a period of consolidation around last week’s highs. The game plan from here is simple; any pullback to the 135.74 area / weekly picot point will pique our bullish interest, for a move to the 137.50 area.

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT)

20230227calendarGMT

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas USD/JPY Forex FX

Latest market news

Backtesting: How to test and refine your trading strategy
Yesterday 06:53 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
Yesterday 05:34 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 12:56 PM
Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
Yesterday 11:30 AM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:05 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Congress building
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 12:56 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:30 AM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 11:05 AM
        An office of traders with multiple trading screens
        Earnings This Week: GameStop, Tencent and Wetherspoons
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 09:29 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.