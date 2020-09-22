Later today, the first reading for eurozone's Consumer Confidence Index for September will be released (-14.6 expected).
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD consolidates above its key support at 1.1700. As long as this level is not broken, readers may therefore consider a bounce towards 1.2015 (September 1 top) and 1.2150 in extension.
Source : TradingView, GAIN Capital
