EUR/USD: Don’t be fooled by slight dollar weakness

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 13, 2022 12:12 PM
163 views
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

During the early European session, the US dollar eased off the highs before turning lower ahead of the publication of US inflation report this afternoon. This drove the likes of the EUR/USD, GBP/USD and gold higher. However, don’t be fooled by the apparent dollar weakness here. Its weakness is undoubtedly driven by profit-taking ahead of the publication of US CPI report. I reckon, it will resume higher, possibly as early as later today. The greenback remains head and shoulders above the rest of the major currencies in terms of strength thanks to the Fed’s hawkish stance and a relatively stronger US economy.

 

Prior to today’s weakness, the greenback had been in renewed demand due in part to firmer data on both the jobs and inflation fronts. On Wednesday, the RPI measure of inflation was a tad stronger than expected, which led to speculation that CPI will also overshoot when it is released later today. On Friday, the latest US non-farm payrolls report continued to point to a healthy jobs market.

 

With employment at or near maximum, the Fed’s other mandate of keeping inflation close to 2% means it has no choice but to keep on hiking rates until CPI falls sharply and keeps on trending lower from its current 8.3% annual rate. Indeed, the minutes of the September FOMC meeting highlighted that a dovish pivot is still nowhere in sight. Policymakers are in agreement that the risk of doing too little outweighs the risk of hiking too aggressively. 

 

Unless CPI comes in well below expectations of 8.1% today, the dollar rally and stock & bond market weakness is likely to continue, as hopes over the Fed potentially pivoting to a slightly more dovish stance will be dashed… again. Consumer inflation has fallen very slightly in the last couple of months and another print lower would be a welcome sign. However, for the dollar to weaken we will need to see a big drop below expectations.

 

If PPI is anything to go by, then CPI might actually disappoint those looking for a sharp drop. If that’s the case, the dollar bulls will be happy to keep the currency bid until something changes dramatically.

 

With that in mind, take this breakout on the hourly chart of the EUR/USD with a pinch of salt:

EURUSD

Remember that the long-term trend is bearish and so it is best to look for signs of a failure. If the bearish trend is re-claimed, then that could see the EUR/USD head back down to the recent lows circa 0.9536.

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex CPI EUR/USD

Latest market news

Indices bounce back amidst signs that inflation is sticky
Yesterday 06:50 PM
The Week Ahead: RBA, ECB and Fed meetings in focus
Yesterday 05:42 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks slip on sticky inflation & AMZN warns on cloud growth
Yesterday 12:55 PM
Dollar Outlook: Greenback rebounds on BoJ ahead of key events – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:02 PM
Social trading: what is it and how does it work?
Yesterday 08:30 AM
EUR/USD forecast, USD/JPY forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:39 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Congress building
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks slip on sticky inflation & AMZN warns on cloud growth
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 12:55 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Dollar Outlook: Greenback rebounds on BoJ ahead of key events – Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 12:02 PM
      Market chart
      EUR/USD forecast, USD/JPY forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 07:39 AM
        USD/JPY outlook could change dramatically with key events in focus
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 27, 2023 10:56 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.